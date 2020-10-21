Williams Bay football team loses, but plays best game of the year

WILLIAMS BAY — It has been a tough season for the Williams Bay eight-man football team, losing its first four games. But the team’s most recent loss on Oct. 16, a 38-18 defeat against St. Mary Catholic, had its share of silver linings.
The most easily-noticed positive was on the scoreboard; the Bulldogs defense allowed its fewest points of the season while the offense scored its most.
A bit more of an abstract improvement came as the team and coaches finally got on the same page in terms of the team’s identity as an aggressive and physical ball club. Head coach Jon Tomaszewski pointed in particular to the play of his offensive and defensive lines, which did the dirty work in the trenches to allow the Bulldogs to hang around in its closest game of the season.
“We had team meetings this week almost more than we practiced to figure out who are we, and I think we took a step in the right direction of who we want to be,” Tomaszewski said.
It was a strange start to the game, as St. Mary Catholic attempted an onside kick and recovered it on the opening kickoff — an unusual move that caught the Bulldogs off guard. Throughout the rest of the game, the Zephyrs kickoff team attempted a handful of other onside kicks, but the novelty had worn off and Williams Bay recovered the rest.
After St. Mary Catholic recovered the opening kick, though, the offense took advantage by moving down the field in less than a minute and scoring a short rushing touchdown by running back Sam Todd to go ahead 7-0.
For the remainder of the quarter, both offenses could not get much going, as the two teams’ next four drives ended in failed fourth-down conversions.
Early in the second quarter, though, Williams Bay was able to drive all the way to the end zone, capping things off with an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cole Oertel to his older brother, senior receiver Jake Oertel. The Bulldogs could not punch in a two-point conversion rush, and they trailed 7-6 with 10:02 until halftime.
While the game was very close through the first 14 minutes, St. Mary Catholic pulled away in the remainder of the second quarter.
On the kickoff following the Bulldogs’ score, St. Mary Catholic return man Sam Pingel took the kickoff 64 yards for a touchdown. The point-after kick missed, and the Zephyrs led 13-6.
After a couple of uneventful drives by both teams, the Zephyrs scored a pair of passing touchdowns in the final three and a half minutes, with a pair of unsuccessful two-point conversions, and held a 25-6 lead at halftime.
When play resumed in the second half, Williams Bay shut down the St. Mary Catholic offense on the first drive and forced a turnover on downs. When the Bulldogs offense hit the field, receiver Aiden Hoover caught a pair of passes that were 40 or more yards each, including a touchdown to cut the deficit to 25-12.
The Bulldogs recovered an onside kick of their own, though they could not take advantage of the extra possession, and had a turnover on downs. Shortly after, St. Mary Catholic scored on a 76-yard passing touchdown that brought it to a 31-12 ballgame with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter.
Both teams had uneventful offensive possessions for the remainder of the third quarter, and the first portion of the fourth quarter as well. With six minutes left in the game, Hoover gave the contest a shot of energy.
The junior defensive back made a solid read on a short St. Mary Catholic pass, jumping in front of the receiver to snatch the ball out of the air for an interception in the red zone at the 17-yard line.
After already hauling in a couple of long passes and a touchdown for the Bulldogs offense, Hoover’s defensive highlight underscored his value to the team in all phases of the game, even though this is just his first season on the gridiron.
“We were joking at the end of the game there, me and the coaches, like imagine if this wasn’t his first year?” Tomaszewski said. “I’m glad to have him now. He’s a natural, instinctive athlete, and he plays very well.”
Just a few plays after the interception, Jake Oertel rushed for a seven-yard touchdown to bring the score to 31-18.
St. Mary Catholic scored one final time with 1:30 left in the game to make the final score 38-18.
Hoover was the offensive star of the show for Williams Bay, with eight catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, Abel Turner shined in his first game as a starter on the defensive line, leading the way with 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
With two games remaining on the docket, if the Bulldogs take a step forward from their strong play against St. Mary Catholic, they will have a chance to claim their first victory. Next up for the Dogs is an Oct. 23 road matchup against Belmont at 7 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!