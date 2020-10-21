Williams Bay football team loses, but plays best game of the year

WILLIAMS BAY — It has been a tough season for the Williams Bay eight-man football team, losing its first four games. But the team’s most recent loss on Oct. 16, a 38-18 defeat against St. Mary Catholic, had its share of silver linings.

The most easily-noticed positive was on the scoreboard; the Bulldogs defense allowed its fewest points of the season while the offense scored its most.

A bit more of an abstract improvement came as the team and coaches finally got on the same page in terms of the team’s identity as an aggressive and physical ball club. Head coach Jon Tomaszewski pointed in particular to the play of his offensive and defensive lines, which did the dirty work in the trenches to allow the Bulldogs to hang around in its closest game of the season.

“We had team meetings this week almost more than we practiced to figure out who are we, and I think we took a step in the right direction of who we want to be,” Tomaszewski said.

It was a strange start to the game, as St. Mary Catholic attempted an onside kick and recovered it on the opening kickoff — an unusual move that caught the Bulldogs off guard. Throughout the rest of the game, the Zephyrs kickoff team attempted a handful of other onside kicks, but the novelty had worn off and Williams Bay recovered the rest.