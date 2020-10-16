Williams Bay football team loses closest game of the season 38-18

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay's football team put up its most points and allowed its fewest, but still was not able to come up with a victory, falling to St. Mary Catholic tonight by a 38-18 final score.

The Bulldogs stayed close early in the game, trailing only 7-6 early in the second quarter before the Zephyrs began to pull away.

Even when the team was down by multiple scores, they strung together a handful of explosive offensive plays and defensive stops that kept the game in a more manageable situation.

