Williams Bay football undergoes change before 2021 season

There has been plenty of change in the Williams Bay eight-man football program since the 2020 season ended last October.
The Bulldogs’ 11 seniors graduated, meaning more than half of their 20 players (and many of their starters) are gone.
Additionally, the team hired a new coaching staff, as Dave Rowland takes the reins this fall.
Despite that all-around new atmosphere with a turned-over roster and a new crop of coaches, the players think the breath of fresh air might be just what they needed.
“It’s a different mindset. They’ve invested in us and we’re investing back,” senior receiver and defensive back Aiden Hoover said.
Hoover and fellow senior Cole Oertel, both key contributors in past years, will serve as two stabilizing forces on and off the field for the Bulldogs.
Oertel has been the team’s starting quarterback for the past two seasons, and Hoover was an all-conference player on both sides of the ball last fall. While their accomplishments in games will no doubt be crucial to any success in the Bay, their leadership role on a team that is inexperienced will be even more critical.
Luckily, they had a stellar crop of senior leaders last year to learn from.
“They led by example, we’re just trying to do the same thing and take the younger guys under our wing and really show them the ropes,” Oertel said.
Rowland’s expectations for the team are clear: he wants all the players to improve from day one until the end of the final game, whether that means Hoover and Oertel take their already polished skills to new heights, or some of the team’s freshmen that have never played the sport before develop into future varsity contributors.
“As the season will develop, we’ll keep developing on techniques and building on getting better every single day because that’s the ultimate goal,” Rowland said.
The players all say that they would like to rack up a few wins this season, after compiling a 1-15 record since the varsity football program was revived in Williams Bay in 2019, including a winless 0-6 season last fall.
But no matter the final record, the Bulldogs just want to be something the Bay community can rally around.
“Just to make our community feel proud,” junior defensive lineman Elian Valadez said.
Williams Bay kicks off its season with a home game at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 against Kickapoo/La Farge.