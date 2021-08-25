Williams Bay football undergoes change before 2021 season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Luckily, they had a stellar crop of senior leaders last year to learn from.

“They led by example, we’re just trying to do the same thing and take the younger guys under our wing and really show them the ropes,” Oertel said.

Rowland’s expectations for the team are clear: he wants all the players to improve from day one until the end of the final game, whether that means Hoover and Oertel take their already polished skills to new heights, or some of the team’s freshmen that have never played the sport before develop into future varsity contributors.

“As the season will develop, we’ll keep developing on techniques and building on getting better every single day because that’s the ultimate goal,” Rowland said.

The players all say that they would like to rack up a few wins this season, after compiling a 1-15 record since the varsity football program was revived in Williams Bay in 2019, including a winless 0-6 season last fall.

But no matter the final record, the Bulldogs just want to be something the Bay community can rally around.

“Just to make our community feel proud,” junior defensive lineman Elian Valadez said.