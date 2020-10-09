 Skip to main content
Williams Bay loses on homecoming, Badger nabs first win
Williams Bay running back Ethan Marunde fights through contact during tonight's homecoming football game against Belmont.

 Andrew Tucker

It was homecoming in Williams Bay tonight, but the Bulldogs were not able to capitalize on the energized crowd, losing a 56-12 game against the Belmont Braves. 

Belmont came out of the gates red hot, scoring a 66-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the game and continuing that momentum to hold a 36-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. 

Williams Bay's Jake Oertel scored on a kickoff return early in the second quarter, but the team was not able to muster up much offense in the remainder of the game, not scoring again until there was just 2:24 left on the clock. 

Badger

Meanwhile, Badger traveled to face Delavan-Darien where the visiting team picked up its first win of the season in a 41-21 ballgame.

