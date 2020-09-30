Williams Bay takes loss in football season opener

Jasmine Turner, the mother of senior kicker Abel Turner, said she was pleased her son and other seniors on the team will have the opportunity to participate in normal school activities.

“We’re excited about anything we can do to redeem the year for the seniors,” she said. “We want this year to be memorable for them, and we want them to be able to walk away and kind of savor the last pieces of their youth.”

She added that closures surrounding the coronavirus gave parents a new perspective on how they treat the games — one less focused on winning and more on enjoying the play.

“Who cares if they’re winning — they’re playing,” she said.

With a 25 percent capacity on bleacher seating in the stadium to combat the virus — limiting attendance to 125 spectators — the crowd appeared modest before taking into account the dozens of other fans allowed to sit in the surrounding grassy areas.

Concession stands were closed and marching bands did not perform, but the Williams Bay Dance Team was allowed to perform a halftime show.