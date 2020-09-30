Williams Bay takes loss in football season opener

WILLIAMS BAY — Despite a tough loss for Williams Bay in the football season’s opening game, fans and players alike celebrated the opportunity to play, after concerns that coronavirus sports cancellations would stretch into the fall.
Losing the Sept. 25 game 52-12 to the Elkhart Lake Resorters in Williams Bay, the host Bulldogs suffered a rough start to the season. But head coach Jon Tomaszewski said he is still hopeful for a strong season.
Despite the early difficulty, Tomaszewski said the team has all of the components it needs to be successful. While there are some areas of improvement needed, he said, the team has a lot of positives they will be building on throughout the season.
“We have the pieces, and we just need to keep moving forward without taking steps back,” he said.
The coach cited several first-string players who were unable to play during the first half because of disciplinary issues as an obstacle in the team’s first game.
Tomaszewski praised wide receiver Jake Oertel for securing the team’s two touchdowns of the game — one in the first quarter and one in the last quarter. Both touchdowns were the result of lengthy passes from Oertel’s brother, quarterback Cole Oertel.
Regardless of the loss, parents and community members were pleased their students were given the opportunity to play, after a summer of deliberations as to whether the season would occur at all during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jasmine Turner, the mother of senior kicker Abel Turner, said she was pleased her son and other seniors on the team will have the opportunity to participate in normal school activities.
Support Local Journalism
“We’re excited about anything we can do to redeem the year for the seniors,” she said. “We want this year to be memorable for them, and we want them to be able to walk away and kind of savor the last pieces of their youth.”
She added that closures surrounding the coronavirus gave parents a new perspective on how they treat the games — one less focused on winning and more on enjoying the play.
“Who cares if they’re winning — they’re playing,” she said.
With a 25 percent capacity on bleacher seating in the stadium to combat the virus — limiting attendance to 125 spectators — the crowd appeared modest before taking into account the dozens of other fans allowed to sit in the surrounding grassy areas.
Concession stands were closed and marching bands did not perform, but the Williams Bay Dance Team was allowed to perform a halftime show.
Before the game, players, dancers and coaching assistants were given orange flowers to pass along to their parents, as they were invited to appear on the field for Parents Night. Once parents were positioned with their children on the field, they were honored by the crowd for the dedication and time they put into their student athletes.
Having the chance to play this season was especially important to coach Tomaszewski, who founded the school’s eight-man football program four years ago. This year’s senior class has been with the coach since he first began the program, making it a special year for the players and coach alike.
“They’re seniors now, so it means a lot to me to get the opportunity to come out here,” he said. “They brought football back to the Bay; they should have the opportunity to play as seniors.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!