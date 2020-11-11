Wisconsin's football playoffs takes on different look

The truncated high school football regular season ended on Nov. 6, but a unique playoff system will debut seven days later.
Following the final week, the WIAA determined a playoff field for a two-week postseason. The games were limited to regional play due to the COVID-19 pandemic and determined using new playoff criteria and computer seeding.
Those two postseason weeks — starting Nov. 13 — will lead to regional winners, but no state champions.
As of Nov. 3, the WIAA had 223 teams for postseason in 11-player football, which will be divided into seven divisions based on enrollment, and 20 teams for eight-player football, according to WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki.
According to a WIAA document sent to athletic directors and conference commissioners, “seeding groups will be identified and entered into the auto-seed program, then seeds will (be) calculate(d) and fill the brackets.”
Higher-seeded teams will serve as hosts. The WIAA wants to schedule competitive contests, not putting 7-0 teams against 0-7 teams, for example, Labecki said.
“We will use the entire field of remaining teams, place them into seven divisions, and break them into pods of four regionally, and competitively when possible, and use the computer to seed them,” Labecki wrote in an email this week explaining the 11-player football playoff format. “Our intention is to put the most competitive in (one) pod and the others into another pod. Basically, if possible, something like putting eight teams into a group and play 1-4 against one another (1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3) and 5-8 against one another.
“In level two, the winners will play each other and the teams that lose may play each other if they wish. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament are allowed to schedule games during both levels of the tournament this year. While we will not have a state champion, this format, we believe, will provide an opportunity for schools to be regional champions.”
Travel considerations will be taken into account, Labecki said. That could alter the groupings and seedings.
Labecki, who believed schools “have done a great job” following guidelines, added: “We have come a long way from March and even September when we worried that we would not be able to conduct a football season. But we continue to have schools quarantining and dropping out of the tournament.”
That is the reason for the regional focus and not a statewide plan.
“Our goal is to limit exposure and mitigate risk so our member schools may conduct winter sports this year,” Labecki said.
Locally, only Badger will participate in the unique playoff format. The Badgers are part of a pod that includes Southern Lakes Conference rival Waterford, Waukesha West and Brookfield East.
Badger’s first playoff matchup will be a road game against Brookfield East on Nov. 13. If Badger wins, they will face an opponent to be determined on Nov. 20. Where that game takes place will be decided based on the results of the first-round game.
The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.
