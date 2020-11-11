Wisconsin's football playoffs takes on different look

“In level two, the winners will play each other and the teams that lose may play each other if they wish. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament are allowed to schedule games during both levels of the tournament this year. While we will not have a state champion, this format, we believe, will provide an opportunity for schools to be regional champions.”

Travel considerations will be taken into account, Labecki said. That could alter the groupings and seedings.

Labecki, who believed schools “have done a great job” following guidelines, added: “We have come a long way from March and even September when we worried that we would not be able to conduct a football season. But we continue to have schools quarantining and dropping out of the tournament.”

That is the reason for the regional focus and not a statewide plan.

“Our goal is to limit exposure and mitigate risk so our member schools may conduct winter sports this year,” Labecki said.

Locally, only Badger will participate in the unique playoff format. The Badgers are part of a pod that includes Southern Lakes Conference rival Waterford, Waukesha West and Brookfield East.