WITH VIDEO: Badger beats rival Waterford, and other local football scores

Berghorn

Badger senior running back Cole Berghorn carries a Waterford defender in the Badgers' 42-25 win over the Wolverines on Sept. 3.

 Andrew Tucker

Badger got the better of archrival Waterford on Friday night, defeating the visiting Wolverines 42-25 in Lake Geneva.

It was a tight game in the first half, with a 10-7 Waterford lead at halftime, but Badger broke the game open with a 21-point third quarter and stayed in the lead the rest of the way.

Watch below for a 52-yard touchdown run from Badger senior Cole Berghorn from the third quarter of Friday's win.

Badger senior running back Cole Berghorn breaks free for a 52-yard touchdown in the team's 42-25 win over Waterford on Sept. 3.

Other action

Big Foot dropped its first ever game as a member of the Capitol Conference, traveling to Lake Mills to face Lakeside Lutheran, with the home team beating the Chiefs 51-44 in a shootout.

For Williams Bay, the Bulldogs traveled up to Elkhart Lake and lost a 42-6 contest against the Resorters.

WATCH NOW: First day of Big Foot football practice

