WITH VIDEO: Big Foot football loses 18-6 against Lodi
WITH VIDEO: Big Foot football loses 18-6 against Lodi

WALWORTH — Big Foot's football team picked up its first loss of the season on April 1, losing a defensive standoff against Lodi 18-6. 

Watch below for Big Foot's only touchdown drive, featuring a pair of runs by senior running back John Rouse, followed by a 6-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Basil Demco to junior receiver Alex Schmitz. 

Big Foot's lone touchdown drive of the April 1 game against Lodi, capped off with a touchdown from QB Basil Demco to WR Alex Schmitz.

