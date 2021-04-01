WITH VIDEO: Big Foot football loses 18-6 against Lodi

WALWORTH — Big Foot's football team picked up its first loss of the season on April 1, losing a defensive standoff against Lodi 18-6.
Watch below for Big Foot's only touchdown drive, featuring a pair of runs by senior running back John Rouse, followed by a 6-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Basil Demco to junior receiver Alex Schmitz.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
