WITH VIDEO: Williams Bay football drops season opener, plus Badger and Big Foot scores

Williams Bay's eight-man football team played at home Friday night for not only their first game of the season, but the first game under new head coach Dave Rowland.

The debut did not go the way the Bulldogs hoped, as visiting Kickapoo/La Farge won a 58-13 game.

Things started well for the Bulldogs, trailing just 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the game unraveled from there with a 40-7 deficit at halftime and eventually the 45-point final defeat.

Below, watch the Bulldogs' first drive of the second half.

Other action

Badger and Big Foot both picked up their first wins of the season on their home turf after losing on the road last week.

The Badgers hosted Milton, winning a 26-14 game. Adding intrigue to the win; the Red Hawks are coached by former Big Foot head coach, and soon-to-be hall of famer, Rodney Wedig.

Big Foot, meanwhile, welcomed former Rock Valley Conference foe East Troy into Walworth, and the Chiefs beat their ex-rivals 27-18.

