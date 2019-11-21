Four Chiefs earn first-team honors

It was an exciting season for the Big Foot football program, with a new coach, a new stadium and the first trip to the postseason since 2016. Thanks to the success the Chiefs saw on the field, seven players earned a spot on the Rock Valley Conference All-Conference squad.

Four made it onto the All-Conference first team, but only one of those four was on the offensive side of the ball: senior lineman Sam Dickerson. This marks the second year in a row that Dickerson made the first team, as he was the bedrock on which the Chiefs O-Line was built.

The other three first-team recipients came on the defensive side of the ball.

First up is senior inside linebacker Dan Hereley, who moves up after making the second team a season ago. Hereley has been one of the team’s leaders in tackles for the past two seasons, spearheading the Chiefs’ front seven with 129 tackles this season.

Senior outside linebacker Jack Gillingham made the jump from the second team last year to the first team this year. Despite playing for much of the season with an injured hand, Gillingham still racked up a team-leading four sacks, as well as forcing four fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown, and intercepting a pass as a key turnover creator.