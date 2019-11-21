Four Chiefs earn first-team honors

It was an exciting season for the Big Foot football program, with a new coach, a new stadium and the first trip to the postseason since 2016. Thanks to the success the Chiefs saw on the field, seven players earned a spot on the Rock Valley Conference All-Conference squad.
Four made it onto the All-Conference first team, but only one of those four was on the offensive side of the ball: senior lineman Sam Dickerson. This marks the second year in a row that Dickerson made the first team, as he was the bedrock on which the Chiefs O-Line was built.
The other three first-team recipients came on the defensive side of the ball.
First up is senior inside linebacker Dan Hereley, who moves up after making the second team a season ago. Hereley has been one of the team’s leaders in tackles for the past two seasons, spearheading the Chiefs’ front seven with 129 tackles this season.
Senior outside linebacker Jack Gillingham made the jump from the second team last year to the first team this year. Despite playing for much of the season with an injured hand, Gillingham still racked up a team-leading four sacks, as well as forcing four fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown, and intercepting a pass as a key turnover creator.
Rounding out the first-team selections was a first-time All-Conference honoree, senior defensive back Owen Martin. He earned his way onto the roster, thanks to his ball-hawking ability, leading the Chiefs with six interceptions, as well as being fourth on the team in tackles with 64.
Martin and Gillingham not only earned All-Conference as defensive players, they both also made the second team on the offensive side of the ball — the first time either player made All-Rock Valley on offense.
The pair of wide receivers was a dymanic 1-2 punch for Big Foot this season, as Gillingham racked up 27 catches, 516 yards and seven touchdowns, while Martin tallied 28 catches, 438 yards and eight touchdowns.
Three more Chiefs players earned spots as honorable mentions, with all three being first-time All-Conference recipients.
Senior running back Cole Vance earned honorable mention, as he led the team on the ground with 213 carries, 839 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Another honorable mention on the offensive side was sophomore quarterback Basil Demco. In only his first year under center on varsity, Demco threw for 1,261 yards and 16 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions.
The last honorable mention recipient was on the defensive side of the ball, as senior defensive back Bryce Peterson made the grade. Peterson was fifth on the team with 55 tackles, and he joined Gillingham as the only other player to score a defensive touchdown for Big Foot, with a fumble returned for a score.
Soccer
This season was a year of growing pains for a young Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer squad. But nonetheless, a trio of the co-op’s elder statesmen were elected to the All-Conference team.
Leading the pack was senior captain Eman Carreno, who earned a spot on the second team for his role as a midfielder. This marks the third year in a row that Carreno has earned All-Conference, after making the second team a year ago and honorable mention as a sophomore.
Joining him were a pair of fellow seniors, as Noah Pelodia and Marc Gallegos both earned honorable mention. Pelodia made it as a defender, while Gallegos was awarded as a midfielder. Both players earned All-Conference for the first time.
Volleyball
The Big Foot volleyball team finished in the middle of the pack in the Rock Valley Conference standings, and four Chiefs players made the All-Conference team for their efforts.
A pair of Big Foot seniors made the second team, as Lahni Palmer and Lindsay Paulsen made the list.
Paulsen’s powerful spikes were a key offensive threat for the Chiefs, as she led the team in kills with 253, also picking up the most blocks with 14. This is the second year in a row that Paulsen earned All-Conference, after being an honorable mention a year ago.
For Palmer, this also marks the second straight All-Conference season, after being on the second team last year. She served as a versatile offensive asset for Big Foot this season, leading the team in assists with 419 and finishing second in kills with 187.
The two second-team recipients were joined by a pair of honorable mentions in sophomore Morgan Rego and junior Greer Lettenberger. Both girls were first-time All-Conference honorees.
Rego was a key part of the Big Foot defense, leading the team in serves received with 536 and digs with 417.
Lettenberger was a jack-of-all-trades for the Chiefs, finishing second with 280 digs, second with 360 assists and also fifth in kills with 105.