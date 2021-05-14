 Skip to main content
Girls soccer teams struggle at start of season
Watters

BFWB’s Emma Watters, shown above in action two years ago, and the ChiefDogs won one of their first five games in the opening week of the seaosn.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer teams sputtered in their first week of play, combining to go 2-7.

Badger

The Badgers played at home against Burlington on May 4 and lost 2-0.

It was a scoreless match at halftime, but goals in the 65th and 73rd minutes gave Burlington was enough to get a win.

On May 6, the Badgers traveled to Waterford and the Wolverines won 7-0. Waterford scored in the 8th and 9th minutes, then expanded the advantage to 5-0 at halftime. Two goals by WHS early in the second half finished the contest’s scoring.

Badger’s final game of the week was a 10-0 loss at home to Waukesha West. Waukesha scored seven goals in the first half, and a 77th minute goal by Camryn Ries ended the game early.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The ChiefDogs had a tough time in their first match of the season, losing to East Troy 4-1 at home on May 4.

They fared better two days later on the road, beating Clinton/Turner 4-0.

On May 8, the ChiefDogs hosted a home tournament, losing all three games they played. BFWB lost to Westosha Central 6-0 and to Delavan-Darien 3-0. But the ChiefDogs played a tough match against Catholic Memorial, losing only 2-0 to the perennial state powerhouse.

Big Foot/Bay bounced back on May 10, defeating conference rival Whitewater 3-1.

