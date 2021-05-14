Girls soccer teams struggle at start of season

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer teams sputtered in their first week of play, combining to go 2-7.
Badger
The Badgers played at home against Burlington on May 4 and lost 2-0.
It was a scoreless match at halftime, but goals in the 65th and 73rd minutes gave Burlington was enough to get a win.
On May 6, the Badgers traveled to Waterford and the Wolverines won 7-0. Waterford scored in the 8th and 9th minutes, then expanded the advantage to 5-0 at halftime. Two goals by WHS early in the second half finished the contest’s scoring.
Badger’s final game of the week was a 10-0 loss at home to Waukesha West. Waukesha scored seven goals in the first half, and a 77th minute goal by Camryn Ries ended the game early.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs had a tough time in their first match of the season, losing to East Troy 4-1 at home on May 4.
They fared better two days later on the road, beating Clinton/Turner 4-0.
On May 8, the ChiefDogs hosted a home tournament, losing all three games they played. BFWB lost to Westosha Central 6-0 and to Delavan-Darien 3-0. But the ChiefDogs played a tough match against Catholic Memorial, losing only 2-0 to the perennial state powerhouse.
Big Foot/Bay bounced back on May 10, defeating conference rival Whitewater 3-1.