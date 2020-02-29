Badger and Bay gymnasts dominate conference meet

The Southern Lakes Conference held its gymnastics conference championship meet in Elkhorn on Feb. 21, and both of the Lake Geneva area teams took the top two spots.

Williams Bay, part of a co-op alongside Wilmot and Union Grove, took first place in the meet with a score of 138.875. The Badger/Burlington co-op took second place with a 135.650 that barely beat out third-place Elkhorn’s 135.600.

Local athletes took all four of the top spots in the uneven bars, as Badger’s Ava Trent took first with a 9.225, Bay’s Jaden Pye placed second with 9.175, Bay’s Annie Murphy took third with a 9.000 and Badger’s Kylie Kramer placed fourth at 8.825.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Three of those girls also finished near the top in the floor exercise as well, with Pye in first with a 9.6, Murphy in second at 9.175 and Kramer in third with a 9.000. Malia Bronson of the Bay joined them in fourth place with an 8.900 score.

Kramer took first place in the balance beam, finishing with a score of 9.075. Bronson placed second in the event with a 9.025 and Badger’s Addie Welch was third with an 8.925.

While Lindsay Ryan of Elkhorn took first in the vault, three Williams Bay gymnasts finished in the next three places as Murphy and Bronson tied for second at 8.950 and Pye placed fourth with 8.950.

In the all-around scoring, all five of the top places were held by Williams Bay or Badger athletes. The Bay co-op held the top three places as Pye was first with a 36.5, Murphy was second at 35.825 and Bronson took third at 35.525. Badger’s Kramer took fourth with a 35.450 and Trent finished fifth with a score of 35.125.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.