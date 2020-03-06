Badger and Bay gymnasts make state

Two area gymnastics co-ops qualified for the state meet Feb. 28, as the Williams Bay/Wilmot/Union Grove co-op and Badger/Burlington team both finished near the top of their sectional meet in Burlington.

With the top two teams at sectionals moving on to state, the Bay’s co-op placed first with a score of 141.825, and Badger’s score of 138.9 tied with the Milton/Edgerton co-op to send three teams to the state championship, in an unusual turn of events.

Jadyn Pye, of the Bay co-op, took first place in the floor exercise with a score of 9.525, and teammate Annie Murphy placed third at 9.35. Badger’s Kylie Kramer also cracked the top five with a 9.25 score. Rounding out the top 10 was Badger’s Lauren Milligan at seventh with a 9.1.

It was Murphy who took the top spot in vaulting, with a score of 9.35 in first place. Ava Trent of Badger tied in fifth place with Angelina Riley of Kenosha Tremper with a 9.2 score. Pye also finished in a top-10 tie, taking ninth along with Erin Wagner of Waukesha West with a 9.05 score.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The Wilmot/Williams Bay co-op had two gymnasts in the top 10 for the uneven bars, as Murphy placed fourth with a 9.4 and Pye was fifth at 9.35. Badger’s Trent was not far behind in sixth with a 9.15, and Kramer also finished in the top 10 with a ninth-place 8.95 score.