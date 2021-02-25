Badger and Williams Bay gymnasts qualify for state

Both the Williams Bay/Wilmot and Badger/Burlington gymnastics co-ops qualified for the state meet.

At the sectional competition on Feb. 20, W/W won the meet with a score of 145.750, while B/B took second at 143.425.

This is the second year in a row both teams have qualified for state following the disbanding of the large co-op that once included all the schools.

Along with the team success, plenty of individuals qualified for individual state meet, including three girls making the cut for the all-around.

The top five finishers in each event and the all-around qualified for state.

In the all-around, Wilmot/Williams Bay junior Annie Murphy placed third with a score of 37.125, W/W senior Jadyn Pye took fourth at 37.025 and Burlington/Badger freshman Wylde Chupich took fifth at 36.975. B/B senior Ava Trent barely missed the cut in sixth place with a score of 35.950,

Sophomore Maggie Pokorny of Homestead took first with a score of 37.200.

