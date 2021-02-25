Badger and Williams Bay gymnasts qualify for state

Both the Williams Bay/Wilmot and Badger/Burlington gymnastics co-ops qualified for the state meet.
At the sectional competition on Feb. 20, W/W won the meet with a score of 145.750, while B/B took second at 143.425.
This is the second year in a row both teams have qualified for state following the disbanding of the large co-op that once included all the schools.
Along with the team success, plenty of individuals qualified for individual state meet, including three girls making the cut for the all-around.
The top five finishers in each event and the all-around qualified for state.
In the all-around, Wilmot/Williams Bay junior Annie Murphy placed third with a score of 37.125, W/W senior Jadyn Pye took fourth at 37.025 and Burlington/Badger freshman Wylde Chupich took fifth at 36.975. B/B senior Ava Trent barely missed the cut in sixth place with a score of 35.950,
Sophomore Maggie Pokorny of Homestead took first with a score of 37.200.
On the balance beam, Chupich tied with Pokorny for second with a score of 9.300. Sophomore Leeza Patterson of Wilmot/Williams Bay also qualified, placing fifth at 9.250. Murphy and Badger/Burlington sophomore Lauren Milligan both narrowly missed qualification, tying for sixth with a score of 9.200.
On the floor exercise, four of the five qualifiers came from the local co-ops. Wilmot/Williams Bay’s Pye and Murphy took first and second, with Pye scoring 9.650 and Murphy at 9.550. They were joined by teammate Patterson’s fourth place finish with a score of 9.425. Chupich represented B/B with a fifth-place finish at a score of 9.400.
On the uneven bars, Chupich placed fifth with a 9.025, barely beating out teammate Trent’s score of 8.975. Pye also finished in the top five, placing third with a score of 9.175.
On the vault, Murphy placed first with a 9.450. Teammate Pye took fourth (9.300).
The two teams will travel to Wisconsin Rapids on Feb. 27 for state. They will look to perform as well as they did last season, when Williams Bay/Wilmot placed second out of 11 teams, and Badger/Burlington team was seventh.
Murphy was the star individual performer last year. She shared the state championship on the floor exercise and finished third in the all-around. Pye placed 11th in the all-around.