Badger/Burlington gymnastics returns 5 gymnasts; hope for return to state

The Badger/Burlington co-op gymnastics team had a great year last season, said head coach Andrea Chart.

Chart, who has been the coach for nine years and was a high school gymnast for the team back when it was a Burlington-Badger-Wilmot co-op team, is happy that she brings back five gymnasts from last season’s team.

After Chart graduated from college, her high school coaches asked her if she wanted to be an assistant coach. Two years later, both coaches stepped down and she became the head coach.

Years later, Union Grove and Williams Bay became a co-op with Burlington-Badger-Wilmot before being split up by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

However, beginning in 2019-2020, Union Grove, Wilmot and Williams Bay became a separate co-op team while the Badger/Burlington co-op remained together.

“It has gone really well,” she said. “(Last season) we made it to state and finished third. We got second at sectionals, second at conference and third at state.”

Badger/Burlington co-op took seventh out of 11 teams at state in the 2019-2020 season.

Ava Trent, who qualified for the state meet in 2019-2020 and finished up her senior season last year, is the only non-returner on this year’s team.

“I’m very impressed with how the five returners looked week one of practice,” she said. “They all look really strong. They did a lot of offseason workouts even on their own and the ones involved in fall sports has helped them as far as mind, body and awareness.”

Sophomore Wylde Chupich competed at state last season individually and placed fifth with a score of 36.975 in the all-around.

“Our strength is that all of these girls have been on varsity since they were freshman. All of them have made it to state every year since they were freshman,” Chart said. “They’re very well-versed in what it takes to get there and they want to get there.”

Junior Lauren Milligan tied for sixth with a score of 9.200 at the sectional competition, just missing out on qualifying for state last season. Senior Kylie Framer, junior Addie Welch, junior Chloe Suchomel, the only member from Burlington, and freshman Delaney Nottestad are also on the team.

“Obviously we want to have success both in the (Southern Lakes) conference, at sectionals and at state,” Chart said. “With only losing one senior, we would be disappointed to not make it to state.”

Badger/Burlington’s first meet will be Friday, Dec. 10 at an invitational at Elkhorn and their first home meet is scheduled Tuesday, Dec. 14. The team will be practicing and holding home meets at Wilmot High School.

