Bay gymnastics co-op takes first

Both the Badger/Burlington and Williams Bay/Wilmot/Union Grove gymnastics co-ops got their season underway Dec. 13 when they competed in the Elkhorn Invitational. The Bay’s squad placed first out of the five teams in attendance with a score of 137.4, while Badger’s team took third at 131.35.

A pair of Bay/Wilmot/Union Grove athletes took the top two spots in the all-around standings, with Malia Bronson in first with a 35.525 and Annie Murphy close behind at 35.425. Badger/Burlington’s top finisher was Ava Trent in fourth with a 34.575.

Murphy and Bronson tied for the top spot in the balance beam, both scoring a 9.2, and Badger’s Kylie Kramer was next in third with a 8.725.

Murphy finished first in the floor exercise with a 9.25, while Bronson was second at 9 and fellow WWU co-op gymnast Jadyn Pye placed third with an 8.8. The top Badger was Trent in sixth at 8.7.

It was a pair of Badgers who were at the top on the uneven bars, as Trent scored an 8.95 in first place and Kramer took second with 8.9. Bronson was in third with an 8.825.

The vault event saw Murphy jump back into first with a 9.175, while teammate Pye placed second at 9.05 and fellow Bay co-op competitor Hannah Clark was third at 9.025. Trent was Badger’s top finisher in sixth with 8.625.

