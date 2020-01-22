Bay gymnasts beat Badger and Jefferson

The Williams Bay gymnastics co-op and the Badger co-op faced off in a triangular with Jefferson on Jan. 14, with the Bulldogs in first with a score of 138.65, the Badgers in second at 125.35 and the Eagles in third with 117.3.

In the overall individual standings, three Bay gymnasts claimed the top three spots, with Annie Murphy in first with a score of 36.45, Jadyn Pye in second at 35.8 and Malia Bronson in third with a 35.175. Badger’s top finisher placed fourth, as Ava Trent scored a 35.150.

Those four girls finished in the same four positions in the vault standings, with Murphy at 8.95, Pye at 8.725, Bronson scoring 8.65 and Trent with an 8.55.

Trent jumped up into third in the uneven bars, scoring an 8.8 to surpass Bronson’s 8.7. Murphy took first with a 9.575, while Pye was second at 8.825.

The beam featured a shakeup, as Bronson took first with a score of 9.45. Badger’s Lauren Milligan took second with a score of 8.8, Murphy was in third with an 8.775, Trent scored 8.75 in fourth place, and Pye took fifth with a score of 8.7.

Lastly, in the floor, Pye claimed the top spot with a score of 9.55, Murphy was second with a 9.15, Trent placed third with a score of 9.05, Hannah Clark of the Bay co-op was fourth with an 8.9, and Addie Welch of Badger took fifth with an 8.4.

