Bay gymnasts claim top spots

Both the Williams Bay and Badger gymnastics co-ops traveled Jan. 4 to the Emerald Invite in Waterford for their first meet of the new year. Of the seven teams in attendance, the Bay finished third, while Badger took sixth.

Individually, a pair from the Williams Bay squad finished near the top in the All-Around standings, as Malia Bronson took second with a score of 35.425 and Jadyn Pye finished third with a 35.3. Badger’s top finisher was not far behind, as Kylie Kramer finished sixth with a 33.825 score.

A few of the Bay girls also had top-three finishes in three of the four events.

In the floor exercise, Annie Murphy took second place with a score of 9.3, and Pye finished in a tie for third at 9.1. The pair swapped places in the uneven bars, with Pye placing second with a 9.275 and Murphy in third at 9.225.

Rounding out the meet was a first-place finish by Pye in the vault, where she registered a 9.1 as the only gymnast to score a nine or higher.

