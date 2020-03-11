Bay's Annie Murphy wins state to headline gymnastics team's success

That larger co-op placed second at state last year, finishing behind perennial powerhouse Franklin. But with the best athletes of that squad now split between two teams, it was not a certainty that both would make it to state this year.

However, once the two squads made it to state, they both outperformed expectations, as the Bay co-op placed second and Badger finished in the middle of the pack at seventh out of the 11 state meet teams.

Andrea Chart, the head coach of the Burlington/Badger squad, said that her team’s goal for the season was just making it to state, so when they went up to Wisconsin Rapids to compete, they had very little pressure.

“Once we got there, we didn’t even set any goals, really. Our plan was just to have fun, enjoy ourselves as a team one last time,” Chart said.

While both coaches thought they could have done better on the uneven bars, both had some of their best performances of the year on the balance beam, with the Bay scoring a 36.867 and Badger with a 36.466 in the event.

Murphy, Malia Bronson and Jadyn Pye all consistently scored high for the Bay co-op, while it was Ava Trent and Kylie Kramer who were at the top for the Badgers.