Bay's Annie Murphy wins state to headline gymnastics team's success

It was a strong showing for gymnasts from Badger and Williams Bay at the state championship meet March 6-7 in Wisconsin Rapids, headlined by the performance of Bay sophomore Annie Murphy, who was crowned state co-champion in the floor exercise.
Murphy scored a 9.5 on the floor to tie reigning state champ Emily Perkowski of Hartford Union for the top spot. She also performed well enough in the other three events to place third in the all-around scoring with a score of 37.7, just behind second-place Gracie Holland of Marchfield at 37.899 and Miranda Knabe of Menominee Falls/Germantown with 38.15 in first place.
Before the state meet, Murphy had never scored in the 37’s before, but Wilmot/Williams Bay co-op coach Jordin Miller said the Bay sophomore was as focused as Miller has ever seen her at state, which combined with her fearlessness to prompt the state championship-winning performance.
“She’s never afraid to take risks, and she’s never afraid to go big, so that’s a great quality about her,” Miller said.
Before Murphy dominated as an individual on March 7, members of the Badger and Bay co-ops competed in the team state competition on March 6.
This marked the first season since a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rule change forced larger co-ops to split up, including the former Burlington/Badger/Wilmot/Williams Bay/Union Grove team.
That larger co-op placed second at state last year, finishing behind perennial powerhouse Franklin. But with the best athletes of that squad now split between two teams, it was not a certainty that both would make it to state this year.
However, once the two squads made it to state, they both outperformed expectations, as the Bay co-op placed second and Badger finished in the middle of the pack at seventh out of the 11 state meet teams.
Andrea Chart, the head coach of the Burlington/Badger squad, said that her team’s goal for the season was just making it to state, so when they went up to Wisconsin Rapids to compete, they had very little pressure.
“Once we got there, we didn’t even set any goals, really. Our plan was just to have fun, enjoy ourselves as a team one last time,” Chart said.
While both coaches thought they could have done better on the uneven bars, both had some of their best performances of the year on the balance beam, with the Bay scoring a 36.867 and Badger with a 36.466 in the event.
Murphy, Malia Bronson and Jadyn Pye all consistently scored high for the Bay co-op, while it was Ava Trent and Kylie Kramer who were at the top for the Badgers.
While the two co-ops were competitors in the standings, the former teammates were rooting for each other every step of the way.
“It was very nice that we could go up there to support them, as well as them supporting us,” Miller said.
Besides Murphy’s state championship, there were other strong performances by Badger and Bay individuals.
In the vault, Murphy finished in a three-way tie for sixth at 9.267, out of 27 competitors. Trent placed 22nd in the vault with a score of 8.667.
On the uneven bars, Murphy and Pye finished back-to-back. Murphy’s 9.233 was good for 10th place, while Pye was in 11th at 9.117 out of the 25 gymnasts in the event.
Bronson of Williams Bay was the only local gymnast ranking in the balance beam, finishing in a tie for 16th out of 26 athletes, with a score of 9.317.
While Murphy placed first on the floor, her teammate Pye also cracked the top 10 with a sixth-place finish, with a 9.417 score. Badger’s Kramer also competed on the floor exercise, taking 18th out of the 26 competitors.
Overall, it was a strong season and meet for both teams, but with no seniors on the Badger/Burlington team, and only Sam Roushia graduating from the Wilmot/Bay co-op, the majority of the athletes will be back next season.
As a result, the hopes are high that both teams will be able to make a splash up in Wisconsin Rapids again next year.
“I think we’re all really excited. Definitely putting it all out there next year,” Chart said.