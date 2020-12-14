Gymnastics co-ops must adapt in unusual season

Before the 2019-20 gymnastics season began, rule changes by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association forced large co-op teams to split into smaller ones, which forced the co-op that involved both Badger and Williams Bay to splinter.

In its first year of existence, the Williams Bay/Wilmot/Union Grove gymnastics co-op team took the state of Wisconsin by storm.

As a team, the co-op won the Southern Lakes Conference title, placed second at the state title meet, Annie Murphy was co-state champion in the floor exercise with teammates Jadyn Pye and Malia Bronson cracking the top 10 in the state in various events as well.

With that trio back this season, and Hannah Clark coming back at full strength after an injury-marred 2019-20, hopes are high for another strong season.

The other half of the split saw nearly equal success, as the Badger/Burlington co-op team took seventh out of 11 teams at state with Ava Trent and Kylie Kramer qualifying for the individual state meet as well.

Just like their former teammates in the WWU co-op, the BB co-op was set to return all of its key contributors from the year before, meaning the two teams will both likely make a deep postseason run for the second season in a row.

