Gymnastics co-ops must adapt in unusual season

Before the 2019-20 gymnastics season began, rule changes by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association forced large co-op teams to split into smaller ones, which forced the co-op that involved both Badger and Williams Bay to splinter.
In its first year of existence, the Williams Bay/Wilmot/Union Grove gymnastics co-op team took the state of Wisconsin by storm.
As a team, the co-op won the Southern Lakes Conference title, placed second at the state title meet, Annie Murphy was co-state champion in the floor exercise with teammates Jadyn Pye and Malia Bronson cracking the top 10 in the state in various events as well.
With that trio back this season, and Hannah Clark coming back at full strength after an injury-marred 2019-20, hopes are high for another strong season.
The other half of the split saw nearly equal success, as the Badger/Burlington co-op team took seventh out of 11 teams at state with Ava Trent and Kylie Kramer qualifying for the individual state meet as well.
Just like their former teammates in the WWU co-op, the BB co-op was set to return all of its key contributors from the year before, meaning the two teams will both likely make a deep postseason run for the second season in a row.
Support Local Journalism
While the two teams will not need to worry about filling out a talented roster at the start of the season, they have had to deal with a number of unique challenges so far this season already.
With five different school districts involved with the co-op, all with different rules regarding virtual learning, athletic participation and other coronavirus protocols, it has been difficult to make sure everyone is on the same page.
Additionally, the teams usually practice at Karcher Middle School in Burlington, but when Burlington’s school district shut down the in-person schooling in November, both co-ops needed to find somewhere else to practice. Instead, the athletes have been practicing at Elkhorn High School and Walworth County Gymnastics Center in Elkhorn.
Gymnasts always need to be flexible in a literal sense to thrive at their competitions, but this year, they needed to take that more figuratively as well.
“It’s been a juggling act with trying to get the girls to practice, they’ve definitely had to be very flexible,” Williams Bay/Wilmot/Union Grove head coach Jordin Miller said. “The girls have really been able to manage that.”
Jesse Snopek, owner of Root Tree Service, makes the final cuts to an evergreen tree
Troy Smallz, left, and Jesse Snopek of Roots Tree Service, pull down an tree on North Road
An evergreen tree awaits to be installed in the Brunk Pavilion at Flat Iron Park as it will be decorated
Employees from Roots Tree Service drive off with an evergreen tree to be transported to Flat Iron Park
Employees from Roots Tree Service prepare to lay an evergreen tree in front of Brunk Pavilion
Kristina Tarantino, event director for Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, holds up a sign
Jesse Snopek and Troy Smallz of Roots Tree Service trim the trunk of a tree
An evergreen tree on North Road is cut down as it will serve as Lake Geneva's community tree during the holiday season
Employees from Roots Tree Service load an evergreen tree onto a truck as they prepare to transport it to Flat Iron Park
Troy Smallz, left, and Jesse Snopek of Roots Tree Service are all smiles as they are proud of the work they did transporting an evergreen tree from North Road to Flat Iron Park
An evergreen tree from North Road in Lake Geneva arrives at Flat Iron Park to be placed in the Brunk Pavilion
Jesse Snopek, owner of Root Tree Service in Lake Geneva, begins to cut down an evergreen tree that will be used for the Business Improvement District's annual tree-lighting ceremony
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!