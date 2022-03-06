Lake Geneva’s Chupich, WUW’s Patterson compete at gymnastics state championships

Badger/Burlington gymnast Wyldie Chupich and Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay junior Leeza Patterson of Williams Bay were the lone representatives from their team to compete at the WIAA Gymnastics State Championships on Saturday, March 5, at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

Chupich finished 10th overall in the individual all-around with a collective point total of 36.084 in four events. She had a score of 9.400 on the vault exercise, placing her in ninth, 12th on the uneven bars at 8.950, 8.667 on the balance beam and an overall score of 9.067 on the floor exercise.

Patterson competed in two events on the balance beam and uneven bars exercise. She had a top 10 finish (10th) on the beam with a score of 8.950 and placed 20th with an overall score of 8.283 on the bars.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.