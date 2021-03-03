State champs: Williams Bay/Union Grove/Wilmot gymnasts win team state title

Sophomore Leeza Patterson claimed a pair of medals, taking fifth on the balance beam and tying for sixth on the floor exercise.

In the all-around competition, Murphy placed second and Pye took sixth.

For Badger/Burlington, freshman Wylde Chupich finished third on the floor exercise and fifth in the all-around.

In her first year of high school competition, Chupich certainly made her mark.

“To go out in the Division 1 state meet as a freshman and come out with two medals, one of which is the all-around, is insane and she should be very proud of herself,” Chart said. “She’s got nowhere to go but up.”

At the team meet, WUW got points from Murphy, Pye, Patterson, senior Malia Bronson and senior Hannah Clark. For the Badgers, Chupich, junior Kylie Kramer, sophomore Addie Welch, sophomore Lauren Milligan, sophomore Chloe Suchomel and senior Ava Trent all played a role.

Trent was in BB’s top three scorers in every event, including serving a team-best 9.225 on the uneven bars. The senior Trent competed at state all four years in high school and served as a rallying point for the entire team leading into the meet.