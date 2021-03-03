State champs: Williams Bay/Union Grove/Wilmot gymnasts win team state title

This time the Williams Bay/Union Grove/Wilmot gymnastics co-op got the gold.
Last year the team placed second at the state meet. On Feb. 27, the WUW team took a step up and won the state team championship at Wisconsin Rapids.
With a score of 145.800, the team beat out second-place Arrowhead’s score of 143.375. The Badger/Burlington co-op finished third with a score of 141.825.
Due to rule changes instituted by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in 2019, the five schools were forced to splinter from their one large co-op into two smaller ones. While they might not be teammates officially, the gymnasts from both squads are still teammates in spirit.
“My whole team stood up and cheered, everyone was hugging,” Badger/Burlington head coach Andrea Chart said. “There’s no sense of jealousy or animosity between them, you would’ve thought they were one big team.”
Wilmot’s event scores were 36.025 on the balance beam, 37.500 on the floor exercise, 36.550 on the vault, and 35.725 on the uneven bars.
For Badger, the team scored 34.800 on the balance beam, 36.350 on the floor exercise, 35.450 on the vault, and 35.225 on the uneven bars.
Both teams’ best event was the floor exercise, which was the final event of the meet.
“With floor being our last event at state, none of the girls knew exactly where we were at compared to the other teams,” Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay head coach Jordin Miller said. “I’m glad they were able to step up to the challenge in our last round.”
Wilmot’s success was punctuated by two individual state titles.
Junior Annie Murphy repeated as state floor exercise champion with a score of 9.575, beating the 9.500 of Maggie Losch from the Kenosha Tremper co-op. Murphy was co-champion on the event last year, tying Emily Perkowski of Hartford Union with a 9.500.
Senior Jadyn Pye tied for first place on the uneven bars with a 9.500 along with Miranda Knabe of Menomonee Falls/Germantown.
Heading into the championship competition, Miller was confident in her team’s abilities, and was glad to see them be successful.
“Knowing the potential of what they could do, if there’s any year that we could get first, this would be the year,” Miller said. “The amount of talent that all of these girls have really showed that they were champions.”
Besides the two state titles, the WUW co-op had six other medal-winning performances.
Murphy was sixth on the vault and Pye tied for fourth on the floor exercise.
Sophomore Leeza Patterson claimed a pair of medals, taking fifth on the balance beam and tying for sixth on the floor exercise.
In the all-around competition, Murphy placed second and Pye took sixth.
For Badger/Burlington, freshman Wylde Chupich finished third on the floor exercise and fifth in the all-around.
In her first year of high school competition, Chupich certainly made her mark.
“To go out in the Division 1 state meet as a freshman and come out with two medals, one of which is the all-around, is insane and she should be very proud of herself,” Chart said. “She’s got nowhere to go but up.”
At the team meet, WUW got points from Murphy, Pye, Patterson, senior Malia Bronson and senior Hannah Clark. For the Badgers, Chupich, junior Kylie Kramer, sophomore Addie Welch, sophomore Lauren Milligan, sophomore Chloe Suchomel and senior Ava Trent all played a role.
Trent was in BB’s top three scorers in every event, including serving a team-best 9.225 on the uneven bars. The senior Trent competed at state all four years in high school and served as a rallying point for the entire team leading into the meet.
“The girls just wanted to do everything they could for her,” Chart said. “They wanted to make sure she got what she deserved and she was awarded for all the hard work she’s put in the last four years. It was fun to watch.”
For Williams Bay/Wilmot, a trio of seniors saw their high school careers come to an end. Pye, Bronson and Clark rode into the sunset as champions.
“Obviously their ultimate goal as gymnasts, as a team, was to try to go for first place,” Miller said. “It was amazing and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
WUW’s team will have a lot to replace next year. But the return of Murphy and Patterson should serve them well.
Badger, on the other hand, will return five of their six state competitors. Trent will leave a big hole to fill, but the returning talent has plenty of valuable state meet experience.
“We already said when we got to see their giant trophy, we’re going to take it home next year,” Chart said.