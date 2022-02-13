Watch now: Burlington/Badger gymnastics capture 1st place at Norby Invite, WUW takes 9th

The Burlington/Badger gymnastics team captured 1st place at the Norby Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Mukwonago High School. The Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay Panthers finished ninth.

Thirteen teams competed at the varsity invite. Burlington/Badger narrowly edged out second place finisher Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine with a winning score of 138.325. WUW totaled 128.550 points at the varsity invite.

Burlington/Badger gymnast Wylde Chupich placed fourth on the floor exercise with a score of 9.325, leading her team. Her teammate Kylie Kramer placed 12th in the floor exercise with 8.800. WUW gymnast Leeza Patterson finished with 8.925, putting her in 10th place on the floor. Burlington/Badger’s Addie Welch placed 16th and WUW’s Adelle Polzin followed behind in points with 8.525 in 17th place.

Burlington/Badger went from the floor to the vault exercise with three placing in the top 10. Chupich finished in third place 9.050, Welch was right behind her with 8.850 and Lauren Milligan came in sixth with an 8.450. Patterson led her the Panthers in fifth place with a score of 8.650. Polzin finished tied for eighth with a score of 8.350.

Chupich and Patterson continued their success for their respective teams on the uneven bars. Chupich scored 9.350, finishing second behind the leader Ireland Olstad of Milton/Edgerton with a 9.575. Patterson placed fifth with a 9.000. Kramer came in 11th with a score of 8.500.

Patterson took home fourth place on the balance beam with a score of 9.200. Polzin finished with 8.525, placing her in 12th. Patterson led the all-around in points with 35,775 and Polzin came in eighth in the all-around with 32.800.

Milligan came in third place on the balance beam with a 9.375. Chupich placed sixth with a score of 9.175. Welch was just outside the top 10 for the Badgers, scoring an 8.875.

The Badgers and WUW will compete in conference meet on beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Elkhorn Area High School.

Final results:

1. Burlington/Badger 138.325.

2. Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine: 138.225.

3. Menomonee Falls/Germantown: 135.325.

4. Milton/Edgerton” 134.850.

5. Waukesha Combined: 134.450.

6. Kenosha Tremper/Indian Trail: 132.975.

7. Watertown: 129.950.

8. Janesville Craig: 128.600.

9. Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay: 128.550.

10. Brookfield East/Central: 127.175.

11. Hamilton: 120.575.

12. West Allis Hale/Central/DSHA: 106.675.

13: Bradford/Wetosha: 101.725.

