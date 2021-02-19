Williams Bay gymnasts win conference title

Gymnasts from Badger and Williams Bay competed in the Southern Lakes Conference championship meet on Feb. 13.

Williams Bay/Wilmot co-op won the team championship, while the Badger/Burlington co-op placed third.

Overall, the W/WB team scored 141.75 in the first place effort, with B/B scoring 135.35. Elkhorn was in second with a score of 138.125.

Both teams had three individuals among the top 10 in the all-around.

For Williams Bay, Jadyn Pye won the conference title with a score of 36.400. Malia Bronson finished third at 35.700, and Leeza Patterson was fifth at 34.650.

Badger’s bets finisher was Wylde Chupich, who took sixth (34.500). Ava Trent placed ninth with a score of 33.075 and Lauren Milligan rounded out the top 10 in 10th at 32.800.

On the balance beam, Bronson won the event with a 9.550. W/WB teammate Hannah Clark took third at 9.000 and Patterson was fifth at 8.850. B/B’s lone top-five finisher was Milligan, who placed second with a score of 9.150.

Pye placed first in the floor exercise, scoring a 9.600. Patterson took second with a score of 9.300 and Clark tied for fifth at 9.100. For Badger, Trent tied for third with a score of 9.200.