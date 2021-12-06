Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnastics team beaming with young talent

The Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnastics team has looked the part in practice so far, according to head coach Jordin Miller, Miller, who coached her team to a state championship last year in only her second year as head coach.

“Last year went phenomenal,” Miller said. “We had a lot of great seniors, but out of those five girls that were a part of our state team, we are now with one.”

That one returner on varsity from last season is Wilmot junior Leeza Patterson. Annie Murphy, of Williams Bay, would have been the other returner, but is now going to school down in Florida, according to Miller.

“Leeza has always impressed me,” she said. “She came on our team as a sophomore and she was just a great asset to our team. She’s very humble, hardworking, and she has already looked better than she was last year. She’s showing skills in practice that she hasn’t shown since her club team days.”

Riley Toro, a senior from Wilmot, is another gymnast who has stood out early and often in practice for Miller. One apparatus that Toro has been working on, according to Miller, is the uneven bars and that is something that has become a priority for her team.

“Bars is for sure probably one of our weakest events right now,” she said. “It just takes more strength and more time to get those skills on the bars.”

One of the team’s strengths, however, is on floor.

“Floor has always been a strength for us,” Miller said. “Beam has also always been a strength of ours in the past.”

Coming off a state championship last year, with a predominantly new team this time around, Miller goes into this season with different expectations.

“When I became a head coach, we had some advanced gymnasts,” she said. “This year we have a younger group and I want them to reach their full potential. As far as team goes, I would love to do well in conference and just keep progressing throughout the season.”

Their first meet will be January 10, 2022. They will be having their home meets this year at Wilmot High School.

