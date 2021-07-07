Hank Johnson takes over as Williams Bay athletic director

Now Johnson has his chance.

Just because he has not coached at Williams Bay before does not mean he is a total newcomer though; the Bulldogs teams frequently play against Delevan-Darien squads, and the two schools even had a short-lived football co-op in 2016 and 2017.

During his first days on the job, Johnson said he will educate himself about the Bay’s routines and traditions. He doesn’t plan to mold everything to the way he has done things in the past.

“I’m learning the community, the school district, how things work at Williams Bay,” he said. “I’m not going to come in and do a complete makeover, change everything. That’s now who I am.”

In his quest for knowledge, Johnson has the perfect guide as Coolidge, who served for nearly two decades as the Williams Bay athletic director.

“With him retiring, he could’ve just said ‘I’m done good luck, do whatever you want’ but that’s not how he’s been,” Johnson said. “He’s been sending me stuff, giving me pointers, just giving me the lay of the land.”

Johnson said he hopes to continue getting more students active in sports. For a smaller school like Williams Bay, athletic success usually stems from having plenty of multi-sport athletes.