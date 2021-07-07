Hank Johnson takes over as Williams Bay athletic director

When longtime Williams Bay athletic director Mike Coolidge announced he would retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year, the school district did not have to look far to find his replacement.
Hank Johnson, who will be taking over as the Bulldogs’ AD on July 1, has been entrenched in the Walworth County sports scene his entire life.
A native of Sharon, Johnson was a three-sport star at Delavan-Darien High School before going to nearby Carthage College in Kenosha to play both football and baseball.
After a few years of coaching football at Carthage and basketball at Kenosha Bradford, Johnson returned to Delavan-Darien and has gotten involved in all aspects of the Comets’ athletic programs.
In his DDHS tenure, Johnson served as a girls basketball coach, a football coach, a wrestling coach and a softball coach, knowing that eventually he wanted to try his hand at being an athletic director.
“This was a professional goal I had for a while, and I knew where I wanted to get to,” Johnson said. “I started trying to dabble into different sports just so I could get a background in them.”
Now Johnson has his chance.
Just because he has not coached at Williams Bay before does not mean he is a total newcomer though; the Bulldogs teams frequently play against Delevan-Darien squads, and the two schools even had a short-lived football co-op in 2016 and 2017.
During his first days on the job, Johnson said he will educate himself about the Bay’s routines and traditions. He doesn’t plan to mold everything to the way he has done things in the past.
“I’m learning the community, the school district, how things work at Williams Bay,” he said. “I’m not going to come in and do a complete makeover, change everything. That’s now who I am.”
In his quest for knowledge, Johnson has the perfect guide as Coolidge, who served for nearly two decades as the Williams Bay athletic director.
“With him retiring, he could’ve just said ‘I’m done good luck, do whatever you want’ but that’s not how he’s been,” Johnson said. “He’s been sending me stuff, giving me pointers, just giving me the lay of the land.”
Johnson said he hopes to continue getting more students active in sports. For a smaller school like Williams Bay, athletic success usually stems from having plenty of multi-sport athletes.
Besides just helping the teams’ records though, sports are a golden opportunity to get the most out of their time at the school.
“It helps with the kids get to understand high school, which is what I think is one of the greatest times of your life,” Johnson said. “How can we get them doing things and enjoying things?”
Johnson will have some big shoes to fill, but those in charge in the Bay have no doubts he will step into them well.
“It’s always a new challenge,” Williams Bay district administrator Bill White said. “I think he has all the talent to do it. I think it’s a good opportunity for him.”