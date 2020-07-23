High school football season delayed five weeks by coronavirus

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association today changed its fall sports season, postponing the starting date for football and four other sports to account for risks involved with the coronavirus.

The association divided the seven fall sports into two groups — high risk and low risk.

Football, boys and girls volleyball, and boys soccer will comprise the high-risk sports, while boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, girls golf and girls swimming are low-risk.

Low-risk sports will begin the week of Aug. 17, which means cross country and swimming will begin at the usual time, while golf and tennis will be starting a week later than usual.

High-risk sports will begin the week of Sept. 7, although the Labor Day holiday will result in sports activities not beginning until Sept. 8. This results in a five-week delay to the start of the football season, and a three-week delay in the beginning of soccer and volleyball.

State officials plan to discuss later how the delays will impact postseason tournaments and championships.