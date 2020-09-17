High schools limit football stadium attendance to 25 percent capacity

When high school football returns to the Lake Geneva region next week, fans turning out for a game will find big changes designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The first home games are scheduled Sept. 25 for both Badger High School and Williams Bay High School.

Big Foot High School has postponed its football season until the spring.

At both Badger and Williams Bay, officials are imposing a limit on the number of spectators who can sit in the bleachers to watch the game. Attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity of the bleachers at both schools.

That means no more than 1,000 fans at Badger and 125 fans at Williams Bay will be allowed in the bleachers.

Officials say priority for tickets to the games will be given to family and friends of football players.

At Williams Bay, other fans will be allowed to sit on grassy areas surrounding the football field. Athletic director Mike Coolidge says there will be no limit to attendance in the grassy areas, as long as spectators maintain adequate social distance between one another.