Milton co-op hockey provides playing time for Walworth County hockey players

The Milton hockey program has been around now for eight years. As of two years ago, Big Foot and Williams Bay joined the co-op that already included Fort Atkinson and Evansville.

“I have lived in the area 12 years now, I teach in Lake Geneva at Central-Denison Elementary School and my wife and family live over in Williams Bay,” Milton hockey co-op assistant coach Aaron Lauzon said. “Growing up in the Madison area, there’s hockey on every corner, so here in Walworth County is kind of a culture shock. It’s like a black hole for hockey. There’s stuff in Madison, stuff in Milwaukee, but there’s not much here.”

Lauzon said many of the kids came up through the Janesville youth hockey program and once their eligibility had expired they needed a place to play. So when the opportunity presented itself two years ago to become a co-op with Milton, it was a no-brainer.

“We went to the school board and asked if they could help us find a place to allow these kids to play and the school board was phenomenal,” he said. “They reached out to a couple other school districts who weren’t really interested in us joining their co-op. But we came across Milton and they were more than happy to let us play.”

The Milton co-op hockey team went 1-9 last season.

“Originally, last year the Milton school district said they weren’t going to do fall sports,” he said. “At the last 11nth hour, they went back and decided they could do fall sports. So, we ended up doing like an entire season in like a month and a half. It was kind of like an NHL schedule with playing games every other day.”

Within the co-op this season, only two of the roughly 23 players between junior varsity and varsity come from Williams Bay and none from Big Foot. From last season, which Lauzon called a rough year, this year he has seen a lot of growth.

“There’s been a lot of positives and I feel like we’re on the brink of having a really good season,” he said. “We are still trying to figure out some of the kinks, but we’re pretty senior heavy and they have provided great leadership on our team.”

The Red Hawks play in the Badger-East Conference and currently sit with an overall record of 5-5-1

There are eight seniors on the team, including the senior captain on the defense from Williams Bay, Travis Johnson. Johnson has three assists so far in nine games played. The other player from Williams Bay is freshman forward Kai Suh.

“The seniors have really stepped up and taken full control of the team as far as making decisions with what kind of systems we want to run and things we want to do on the power play,” Lauzon said. “They’re really bonding and have taken a lot of the younger kids under their wings to make sure the program continues to thrive once they graduate.”

Senior forward Gannon Kilgora leads the team in goals with 10 and has five assists through 10 games. Mason Pusateri, another senior forward, has five goals and four assists. Senior forward/defensemen Tyler Ellis has five goals and two assists.

“Travis is our shutdown defensemen on the blue line; he plays the game so poised and nothing really rattles him,” Lauzon said. “Gannon Kilgora, Mason Pusateri and Tyler Ellis are the three seniors starting on the first line as well.”

Lauzon said they have competed in almost every game so far this season and while their record may not look that great on the stat sheet, he couldn’t be more pleased with what this team is accomplishing and where it’s heading.

“Our goal is just to get better every week, to keep pushing our kids into performing their best and I think they’re absolutely doing that,” he said. “We battle and that’s exactly what we want, we want to be contenders in every game and I think for the most part we have really accomplished that.”

The Red Hawks play their home games in Stoughton at the Mandt Community Center.

