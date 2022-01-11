Watch now: Milton Co-op hockey loses in high scoring game to Beaver Dam, has two players from Williams Bay

Despite tallying three goals late in the third period, the Milton Red Hawks Co-Op hockey team lost 9-6 to the Beaver Dam Golden Beavers Monday night, Jan. 10, at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.

The Red Hawks have two players from Williams Bay, senior defensemen Travis Johnson and freshman Kai Suh. Assistant coach Aaron Lauzon is a native of Walworth County and teaches at Central-Denison Elementary in Lake Geneva. Big Foot/Williams Bay joined the Milton Co-Op hockey team back in 2020 joining Fort Atkinson and Evansville as part of the Co-Op with Milton High School.

Hockey isn’t generally known for high scoring games, but both teams got out on the ice in the first period and proved that this game was likely going to be an exception.

The first goal for either team came from Beaver Dam senior defensemen Eli Uttech with an assist by his fellow senior line-mate on the defense Brady Shaw. Just over a minute later, with 12:09 remaining in the first, Beaver Dam sophomore forward Boston Damon took a wrist shot that found the back of the net past Milton sophomore goaltender Alex Jones to quickly take a 2-0 advantage. The second goal for the Golden Beavers was assisted by sophomore forward Jacob Lont.

Milton quickly responded at the 11:35 mark in the first period when senior forward Gannon Kilgora skated down the ice, made a spin move which resulted in the Beaver Dam defensemen falling to the ice, and found fellow senior forward Tyler Ellis in the front of the net for the Red Hawks first goal of the game.

Beaver Dam added the next two goals, the first coming on an unassisted goal by sophomore forward Evan Burchardt, and nearly 30 seconds later, a goal by senior forward Gavin Hearley, assisted by Lont.

Within the same six-minute mark of Beaver Dam’s fourth goal, Ellis got his second goal of the game for Milton, assisted by senior forward Mason Pusateri and freshman Franklin Lund. The Red Hawks closed out the first period on a 2-0 scoring run when Milton junior forward Colter Thom skated the length of the ice, unassisted, maneuvering his way around the Golden Beavers defenders for a goal to head into the locker room after the first period down 4-3.

Milton had 1:04 remaining on a power play to begin the second period, but were unable to capitalize on the man advantage. They 0-for-2 on the power play in the period.

Beaver Dam added a fifth goal with 10:45 left in the second on a wrist shot by Hearley for his second goal of the game. Nearly 10 minutes went by before the puck once again found the back of the net, this time with 56 seconds left in the period. Lont got a rebound off a previous save by Jones and scored the Golden Beavers sixth goal of the game off an assist by Hearley.

With around 14 minutes left in the game in the third period, Beaver Dam senior defensemen Hayden Statz added a goal before Damon got his second goal of the game of the game and eighth total for the Golden Beavers with 11:44 left in the third.

Down 8-3, Milton didn’t go down without a fight. Pusateri scored a goal off an another assist from Lund with 5:15 left. That was the start three unanswered goals in a row by Milton within a three-minute span. Kilgora added the fifth goal for the Red Hawks assisted by senior defensemen Owen Boll and Pusateri with 4:48 remaining. Adding the sixth and final goal for the Red Hawks with just under three-minutes to play was junior forward Justin Schnell.

Down two, Milton pulled their goalie to give themselves a man-advantage and a sixth attacker out on the ice, but Burchardt was able to find the back of the empty net for the Golden Beavers ninth and final goal of the game with 50 seconds left.

“Going into the third period we asked the kids to leave everything out on the ice and they did,” Milton head coach Jim Hessenauer said. “They’re tired, they’re exhausted, but they fought back.”

It’s not a situation that Hessenauer’s team is unfamiliar with late in the game.

“We have been in this situation before this season where we dug a hole, we come out and play some of our best hockey in the third,” he said. “Part of it now is to get these guys to play like that in the first and second periods. But hockey is a quick game where opportunities don’t always succeed. Though, we asked the kids to leave it all out there on the ice, they did and even the Zamboni can’t clean it all off.”

Lauzon agreed.

“The kids played hard and they did everything we asked,” he said. We just came up a little bit short.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.