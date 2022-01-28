Watch now: Milton Co-Op hockey outlasts Madison LaFollette/East in gritty game

An early lead by the Milton Red Hawks Co-Op hockey team was one they had to battle for to maintain throughout the game. The game included lots of penalty minutes, a few game misconducts, a ton of shots and a 5-3 victory for the Red Hawks over the Madison LaFollette/East Lakers on Thursday night, Jan. 27, at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.

Milton improves to 8-8-1 on the season on the season while the Lakers record falls to 2-12 with six games each remaining on their respective schedules in the 2021-2022 season.

Milton senior captain Travis Johnson and one of two Williams Bay players has one goal, five assists and six points so far on the season in 15 games played. Freshman Kal Suh, also of Williams Bay, has played in three games.

Madison LaFollette/East got a 5-on-4 advantage less in than a minute into the game after a penalty by Milton. Despite a few shots on goal, including a great chance by LaFollette junior forward Simon Kuhlow, the Lakers were unable to capitalize as he was stopped at the net by Milton freshman goalie Bennett Thompson of Fort Atkinson. The primary starter for the Red Hawks, sophomore goalie Alex Jones (Milton) was out for the game as previously suffered a concussion in a game last week, according to Milton head coach Jim Hessenauer.

Milton was able to strike first in the game with 10:46 remaining in the first period. Milton senior forward Gannon Kilgora (Milton), who coming into the game led his team with 35 points, skated down the ice and found senior forward Mason Pusateri (Milton) in front of the net for the wrist shot goal past Lakers freshman goalie Mason Bieri (East).

Madison LaFollette/East lit the lamp nearly three minutes later on the power play to tie things up at 1-1. Kuhlow was finally able to get past the Milton net-minder with a wrist shot on the man-advantage coming off assists by sophomore Owen Holmes (East) and junior Cale Craighill (LaFollette).

Milton responded with a power play goal of their own at 3:41 mark of the first period. Junior defensemen Colter Thom (Evansville) found senior forward Mason Pusateri (Milton) who wristed one in the back of the net from the point to go up 2-1.

Milton’s lead increased to 3-1 with just over a minute left to play in the first when sophomore forward Ty Johnson (Milton) received a pass in front of the net by sophomore forward Justin Schnell (Milton) for the third goal of the game for the Red Hawks.

The Lakers basically began the second period like they started the first, unable to capitalize on the power play after a hooking call on Milton junior forward Jax Wells (Milton) with around 40 seconds left in the first period.

Milton was once again back on the power play and Kilgora took advantage. After a pass from Pusateri at the point, he skated up, deked the defender and took a wrist shot that found the back of the net to give the Red Hawks a three goal lead of 4-1 with 10:32 left in the second.

Madison LaFollette/East may not have had a ton of success on the power play, at one point even having 5-on-3 for over two minutes in the second period, but Lakers senior forward Clay Shadof (LaFollette) skated the length of the ice after a pass by senior defensemen Lee Feldhausen (LaFollette) and scored to make it 4-2.

No goals were scored for nearly 10 minutes to begin the third period until Pusateri found Kilgora left alone in the front of the net for a goal following a turnover to bring the score to 5-2 with just over seven minutes left in the game.

Kuhlow added his second goal of the game for the Lakers, skating the length of the ice and shooting a wrist shot past Thompson for the third and final goal of the game.

Milton finished with 48 shots on goal with Bieri saving 43 of them. Bennett saved 20 of 23 shots on goal by the Lakers.

“We should have scored a few more goals, but their goalie (Bieri) played on his head,” Hessenhauer said. “We keep challenging the kids, they came out in the third and we played most of that period on their end of the rink, we just couldn’t get more into the net. But the kids did what it took to get the win.”

Milton assistant coach and Walworth County native Aaron Lauzon was very pleased with Bennett’s performance in the net.

“We had our freshman goalie in there and he really stepped up to the occasion and made some big saves for us,” he said. “It could have gotten ugly there, but the boys battled and we came out with the win. Now we’re sitting at 500.”

