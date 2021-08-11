It's not just physical health: Big Foot set to host athletic mental strength training clinic

Over the past few years, the national discussion surrounding the importance of mental health has made its way to the top echelon of the sports world. Athletes like tennis pro Naomi Osaka and Olympic gymnastics legend Simone Biles have opened up about their struggles.
At Big Foot High School, an upcoming series of events aims to give the Chiefs’ student athletes the tools to better handle their own mental challenges.
Starting on Aug. 18, the BFHS athletic department will host a trio of three-hour clinics for their fall sports participants focusing on mental strength. The sessions will be hosted by Arrowhead High School girls basketball coach Rick Witte.
While the stakes might not seem as high as those faced by Biles or Osaka, high school athletes have their own set of hurdles to overcome that have just as much importance to them as the obstacles faced by professionals.
“The stage isn’t the Olympics or a major tennis championship, but to them, they feel pressure to get to a certain outcome,” said school counselor AJ Paul. “Whether it’s wins and losses on the athletic field, or to get an A or a certain ACT score.”
Paul has always wanted to build up programs to destigmatize mental health discussions at Big Foot, and while earlier efforts like the Hope Squad have been successful, he was looking for a way to get in touch with an even wider group of students.
When he brought the idea up to fellow Hope Squad advisor and co-athletic director Bailey Racky, she agreed that targeting their work at the school’s athletic department was a good way to gain a foothold.
“We were trying to think of a group of students, how we could best attack this program, and a large percentage of our students are student athletes, especially in the fall sports,” Racky said.
Paul thought of his long-time peer Witte, who has run classes, camps and clinics for teams at Arrowhead and other schools around southeastern Wisconsin.
The crux of Witte’s program is to help students, teachers and coaches gain perspective by emphasizing that they make thousands of choices each day. If they stay present in the moment during those choices, they can affect not only their lives, but the goals of their team, for the better.
Witte has seen firsthand how much benefit this can have for students in the athletic arena and in their everyday lives.
“We’re working with the athletes, but what I’ve found is this has more far-reaching impact than just athletics. Students in the classroom, in the hallway, in the home,” Witte said.
Once the BFHS student athletes have completed their three-part course, the hope is that their newfound skills will allow them to improve themselves mentally and help fellow students who might be having difficult times.
If that peer-to-peer assistance happens, even infrequently, it could put the student body on a positive trajectory.
“Those are the types of things that have an opportunity to move culture forward,” Paul said.