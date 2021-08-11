It's not just physical health: Big Foot set to host athletic mental strength training clinic

When he brought the idea up to fellow Hope Squad advisor and co-athletic director Bailey Racky, she agreed that targeting their work at the school’s athletic department was a good way to gain a foothold.

“We were trying to think of a group of students, how we could best attack this program, and a large percentage of our students are student athletes, especially in the fall sports,” Racky said.

Paul thought of his long-time peer Witte, who has run classes, camps and clinics for teams at Arrowhead and other schools around southeastern Wisconsin.

The crux of Witte’s program is to help students, teachers and coaches gain perspective by emphasizing that they make thousands of choices each day. If they stay present in the moment during those choices, they can affect not only their lives, but the goals of their team, for the better.

Witte has seen firsthand how much benefit this can have for students in the athletic arena and in their everyday lives.

“We’re working with the athletes, but what I’ve found is this has more far-reaching impact than just athletics. Students in the classroom, in the hallway, in the home,” Witte said.