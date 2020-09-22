 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Geneva chosen for state championship tournament in girls tennis
topical featured

Lake Geneva chosen for state championship tournament in girls tennis

{{featured_button_text}}
LG Tennis building

Lake Geneva Tennis club, located at 630 Veterans Parkway, is the site of the Wisconsin high school girls state tennis championship tournament next month. 

 Andrew Tucker

Wisconsin's best and brightest girl high school tennis stars are coming to Lake Geneva.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has announced that Lake Geneva Tennis club will be the site of the 2020 statewide girls tennis championship.

The tournament in the past has attracted about 150 competitors from throughout Wisconsin.

The tournament has been held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison every year since 1974. But organizers decided to find a new site this year because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in Dane County.

The WIAA similarly is planning new locations this year for state tournaments in football, golf and swimming.

In girls tennis, Lake Geneva's private club at 630 Veterans Parkway will host the individual state tournament Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, while the team championship tournament will take place Oct. 24.

+11 Badger High hosts prestigious girls USTA Tennis Tournament

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Badger girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics