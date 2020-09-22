Lake Geneva chosen for state championship tournament in girls tennis

Wisconsin's best and brightest girl high school tennis stars are coming to Lake Geneva.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has announced that Lake Geneva Tennis club will be the site of the 2020 statewide girls tennis championship.

The tournament in the past has attracted about 150 competitors from throughout Wisconsin.

The tournament has been held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison every year since 1974. But organizers decided to find a new site this year because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in Dane County.

The WIAA similarly is planning new locations this year for state tournaments in football, golf and swimming.

In girls tennis, Lake Geneva's private club at 630 Veterans Parkway will host the individual state tournament Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, while the team championship tournament will take place Oct. 24.

