Lake Geneva earns rave reviews from state tennis tournament fans

Lauterbach and Shafranski, as well as Badger High School athletic director Jim Kluge, orchestrated the event to make sure all of the 120 players and 240 or more fans and coaches had a smooth competition, as well as having a good experience with the Lake Geneva community.

To that second point, it seemed to be a success, with fans and coaches alike giving Lake Geneva rave reviews.

Alan Schneider, head coach of the Sussex-Hamilton High School team in Waukesha County, planned to simply drive from his hometown and spend the day coaching before heading back home. But after his experience this year, he says he would be happy if the state tournament returned to Lake Geneva in future seasons as well.

“Next time, if it’s down here again or it’s here for the boys tournament, I would get a room down here and make it more of a weekend,” Schneider said.

That sentiment was echoed by Sushil Sabnis, who was in town to cheer on his daughter, Ela Sabnis, and her teammates on the Nicolet High School team. Sabnis said that it had been almost 20 years since he was last in Lake Geneva.

But now that it was at the top of his mind, he would be more willing to make a return trip.