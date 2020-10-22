Lake Geneva earns rave reviews from tennis fans

For the first time since the 1940s, Lake Geneva was the host Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 of one of the most prestigious tournaments in high school sports, as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls tennis state championship was held at the Lake Geneva Tennis club.
The annual championship event is typically held at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. However, coronavirus concerns led the university and Dane County officials to break from tradition and not allow the tournament to be held.
With the risk of this year’s players missing out on such an exciting experience, Lake Geneva Tennis co-owner and Badger High School head tennis coach Paul Lauterbach stepped in to make sure they would.
“It was great that all the kids got an opportunity for a culminating event at the end of the year, which is why we did it,” Lauterbach said. “It was really cool to be part of that.”
When the WIAA was deciding on where to hold the tournament after breaking away from Madison, assistant director Tom Shafranski said, they were looking for an area that had not only the proper facilities, but also a passion for sports and a welcoming attitude. Lake Geneva checked all of those boxes.
“It’s been great to go to a new spot and experience the wholesome welcoming of a community like this,” Shafranski said.
Lauterbach and Shafranski, as well as Badger High School athletic director Jim Kluge, orchestrated the event to make sure all of the 120 players and 240 or more fans and coaches had a smooth competition, as well as having a good experience with the Lake Geneva community.
To that second point, it seemed to be a success, with fans and coaches alike giving Lake Geneva rave reviews.
Alan Schneider, head coach of the Sussex-Hamilton High School team in Waukesha County, planned to simply drive from his hometown and spend the day coaching before heading back home. But after his experience this year, he says he would be happy if the state tournament returned to Lake Geneva in future seasons as well.
“Next time, if it’s down here again or it’s here for the boys tournament, I would get a room down here and make it more of a weekend,” Schneider said.
That sentiment was echoed by Sushil Sabnis, who was in town to cheer on his daughter, Ela Sabnis, and her teammates on the Nicolet High School team. Sabnis said that it had been almost 20 years since he was last in Lake Geneva.
But now that it was at the top of his mind, he would be more willing to make a return trip.
“Once the pandemic’s over, there’ll be some opportunities,” Sabnis said.
While this tennis tournament was not the first time the Lake Geneva region has hosted a WIAA state championship, it was the first time since 1947, when the boys golf tournament was held in the area.
The girls tennis action was scheduled to resume Oct. 24 with the WIAA team state tournament also taking place on the courts at Lake Geneva Tennis.
After that, another tournament in the area could be in the cards as well.
Lauterbach says that while he was busy hosting the event, he thought it was a great experience and he would “absolutely” do it again.
Shafranski said that the WIAA has a contract with UW-Madison to host the event at their facilities, which could be a roadblock in the tournament’s return to Lake Geneva. But if Dane County’s regulations continue to be stricter than those in Walworth County, there is always a chance the best tennis players in the state could make a return to Lake Geneva.
“Until we get through all of this, we’re going to be looking at options,” Shafranski said. “And Lake Geneva certainly has presented itself as a wonderful option.”
