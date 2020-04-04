Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of April 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With no current sports events happening in the region this week, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva six, 11 and 16 years ago.

2014

In the April 3, 2014, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Big Foot baseball team started the season hot with a 10-3 win over Burlington Catholic Central.

Starting pitcher Austin Hoey threw three shutout innings in the win, and Nate Freytag and Brett Morris led the team offensively, as they each drove in two RBIs.

2009

In the April 2, 2009, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Badger track and field star Justin Bowers set the school record in the long jump with a leap of 22-feet 8-inches at the Kenosha Bradford Boys Track Invitational held at Carthage College.

Surprisingly, the school-best effort was only enough for Bowers to place second in the standings. Bowers also cracked the top 10 in the 200-meter dash with a 10th-place finish at 24.14 seconds.

2004

In the April 1, 2004, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Badger girls soccer team kicked off the coaching career of Ramon Reyes with a bang in a 1-0 win over Elkhorn.

Dana Winkler scored the game’s only goal in the 14th minute, while goalkeeper Lauren Mess held the Elks scoreless to get a win for the new Badger coach in his debut.

