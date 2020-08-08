Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of August 6

With high school sports just around the corner, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
2015
In the Aug. 6, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Badger basketball community came together to support a good cause.
Girls basketball coach David Jooss led a skills camp not only to teach youngsters the fundamentals of the game, but also to raise funds for 2014 Badger graduate Nee Dow Too, who needed help paying tuition at a college for students with learning disabilities.
Additionally, the YMCA men’s softball league came to a close with the Hobby Town USA squad at a perfect 10-0 record, while the Geneva Lake Keelboat Club held a two-race series that saw the White Ibis claiming first place.
2010
In the Aug. 5, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the defending state champion Big Foot Chiefs football squad kicked the season off with a good omen, as a brand new scoreboard was installed just before the first day of practice.
In other football news, the Lake Geneva YMCA began a partnership with the National Football League to host a co-ed youth flag football league for sixth- through eighth-graders in the area.
Sports reporter Mike Ramczyk also penned a column lamenting his struggles playing a round on the Hawk’s View par-3 course.
2005
In the Aug. 4, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Walworth’s Legion Post 102 baseball team reached the pinnacle of youth baseball in the state of Wisconsin.
With an 8-1 victory over Burlington Post 79 in the Region A championship game, the Walworth squad punched its ticket to the state tournament in Prairie du Chien.
In other news, 2005 Badger graduate Megan Murphy prepared to trade in the beaches on the shore of Lake Geneva for beaches on the Atlantic Ocean, accepting a full-ride volleyball scholarship to Palm Beach Atlantic University in Palm Beach, Florida.
