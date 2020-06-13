Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of June 11

With few current sports events happening in the region, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 5, 10 and 25 years ago.
2015
In the June 11, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the state track meet was the main story, as six Badger boys competed in a total of five events in a loaded weekend slate. The highest finisher among them was senior Jordan Mason, who earned a spot on the podium with a fifth-place finish at 39.03 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
There was an equally strong performance on the links, as the Badger golf squad won a sectional title with a score of 310, 12 strokes better than second-place Fort Atkinson. Additionally, Williams Bay’s Grant Germano earned a spot at state with an individual score of 78 and a third-place sectional finish.
Things did not go as well on the soccer field, where the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer season came to a close with a 2-0 loss to Evansville in the first round of the playoffs.
2010
In the June 10, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, four Badger track stars earned medals at the state meet in La Crosse.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Justin Bowers, Jarek Kunz, Wes Aranda and Connor Kotula placed fourth to land on the podium with a school record time of 42.52 seconds, while Bowers and Kunz each earned a second medal for their efforts in jumping events. Bowers placed second with a 22-foot, 2.75-inch long jump, while Kotula was second with a 46-foot, 3.5-inch triple jump.
Big Foot also saw a track and field athlete bring home some hardware, as Alyssa Lueck threw the shot put 39-feet, 2.25-inches and took sixth place.
2000
In the June 8, 2000, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the top story focused on a state championship by Badger’s Ian Peterson.
Peterson, a discus thrower, became only the second Badger track and field athlete to win a state title, as his 160-foot, 10-inch throw was at the top of the leaderboard in La Crosse.
He was not the only local athlete to make the podium, though, as Big Foot triple jumper Ken Fleming earned a silver medal for his second-place jump of 44 feet, 7 inches.
That same week, Big Foot athletic director Brian Matz announced he was leaving the school after three years to move to Beaver Dam High School. Matz’s replacement was Tim Collins, who would hold the position for the next 20 years before he announced his retirement this spring.
