Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of June 11

With few current sports events happening in the region, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 5, 10 and 25 years ago.

2015

In the June 11, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the state track meet was the main story, as six Badger boys competed in a total of five events in a loaded weekend slate. The highest finisher among them was senior Jordan Mason, who earned a spot on the podium with a fifth-place finish at 39.03 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.

There was an equally strong performance on the links, as the Badger golf squad won a sectional title with a score of 310, 12 strokes better than second-place Fort Atkinson. Additionally, Williams Bay’s Grant Germano earned a spot at state with an individual score of 78 and a third-place sectional finish.

Things did not go as well on the soccer field, where the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer season came to a close with a 2-0 loss to Evansville in the first round of the playoffs.

2010

In the June 10, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, four Badger track stars earned medals at the state meet in La Crosse.