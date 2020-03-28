Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of March 26

With no current sports events happening in the region this week, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva five, 10 and 20 years ago.
2015
In the March 26, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the top story was about the Badger cheerleading squad winning the state championship a few weeks earlier.
The team overcame an injury to team captain Kaitlyn Miller shortly before the state meet, and still won the title, thanks to an extra shot of motivation to win it for their teammate.
2010
In the March 25, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Big Foot girls track team was starting its title defense after winning the program’s first conference championship the prior year.
The team kicked off the season with a bang in a 15th-place finish out of 25 teams at the Nelson Daniels Invitational in Whitewater, with Maddy Kenny and Alyssa Lueck earning medals for the triple jump and shotput respectively.
2000
In the March 23, 2000, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the big story of the week was the retirement of longtime Badger High teacher and coach Ken Strunk.
After teaching and coaching at the school for 33 years, Strunk announced that at the end of the spring 2000 girls track season, he would retire from both his coaching and teaching duties.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!