Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of May 14

With few current sports events happening in the region, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 10, 15 and 25 years ago.

2010

In the May 13, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Williams Bay softball team demolished the Hustisford Falcons by 19 runs in a 21-2 game that featured a 10-run first inning to seal the game early. Hannah Szalewski and Sam Storms both knocked in three RBIs to lead the way offensively.

Over in Walworth, the Big Foot softball squad snapped a tough skid by beating Beloit Turner 4-3 and Whitewater by a 12-2 margin. Courtney Glade led the way on the mound and at the plate against Beloit, pitching all seven innings and getting a hit in all three plate appearances.

Also, Badger’s golf team won two matches and narrowly dropped its third in a loaded week of competition that set the team in prime position to contend for its first Southern Lakes Conference title in five years.

2005

In the May 12, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Badger’s baseball team found itself among the state’s best after a three-game sweep. With a 12-2 record, the Badgers ranked fourth in the state, according to a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll.