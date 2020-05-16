Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of May 14

With few current sports events happening in the region, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 10, 15 and 25 years ago.
2010
In the May 13, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Williams Bay softball team demolished the Hustisford Falcons by 19 runs in a 21-2 game that featured a 10-run first inning to seal the game early. Hannah Szalewski and Sam Storms both knocked in three RBIs to lead the way offensively.
Over in Walworth, the Big Foot softball squad snapped a tough skid by beating Beloit Turner 4-3 and Whitewater by a 12-2 margin. Courtney Glade led the way on the mound and at the plate against Beloit, pitching all seven innings and getting a hit in all three plate appearances.
Also, Badger’s golf team won two matches and narrowly dropped its third in a loaded week of competition that set the team in prime position to contend for its first Southern Lakes Conference title in five years.
2005
In the May 12, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Badger’s baseball team found itself among the state’s best after a three-game sweep. With a 12-2 record, the Badgers ranked fourth in the state, according to a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll.
On the soccer field, Big Foot/Williams Bay dominated its home tournament, taking first place by outscoring a trio of opponents by a combined 13-1 total, including five goals scored by Erika Richae.
Badger track star Matt Regan set a school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.75 at the Kettle Moraine Invitational.
1995
In the May 11, 1995, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Badger boys golf team finished its dual meet schedule with a 154-173 victory over Whitewater that put the program’s winning streak at 51 straight games, a record that spanned five seasons.
Another undefeated Badger squad was the girls soccer team, which defeated rival Delavan-Darien 3-2 to finish the Southern Lakes Conference season with a 6-0-1 record. Badger junior Delilah Kutschma scored the game-winning goal in the contest with just over a minute left for a nail-biting victory.
In Williams Bay, the softball team found a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season, defeating Deerfield 13-12 in the Bulldogs’ first win of the season.
