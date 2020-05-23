Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of May 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With few current sports events happening in the region, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 10, 15 and 20 years ago.

2010

In the May 20, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Big Foot’s track and field program had a tough time as a team. The team finished in the bottom half of the standings at the Rock Valley Conference championship meet, but saw a silver lining with individual successes.

The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Mike Walker, Kenneth Walker, Jon Petkoff and Matt Ripkey took first in their event, while Kenneth Walker placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. Girls athletes Maddy Kenny took third in the triple jump, and Alyssa Lueck placed second in the shotput.

On the tennis court, the Badger boys beat Waterford 4-3 to set up a four-way tie between Badger, Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove — setting the stage for a high-stakes Southern Lakes Conference meet the following weekend.

2005

In the May 19, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, it was a strong week for Badger athletics.