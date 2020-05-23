Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of May 21

With few current sports events happening in the region, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 10, 15 and 20 years ago.
2010
In the May 20, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Big Foot’s track and field program had a tough time as a team. The team finished in the bottom half of the standings at the Rock Valley Conference championship meet, but saw a silver lining with individual successes.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Mike Walker, Kenneth Walker, Jon Petkoff and Matt Ripkey took first in their event, while Kenneth Walker placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. Girls athletes Maddy Kenny took third in the triple jump, and Alyssa Lueck placed second in the shotput.
On the tennis court, the Badger boys beat Waterford 4-3 to set up a four-way tie between Badger, Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove — setting the stage for a high-stakes Southern Lakes Conference meet the following weekend.
2005
In the May 19, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, it was a strong week for Badger athletics.
The boys track team won its third straight Lakeshore Conference title that included nine first-place finishes. For the girls track team, the star of the show was junior Jennifer Yunker, who recorded a conference-record 38-foot, 7-inch throw in the shot put.
Badger’s boys tennis team won the Lakeshore Conference as well, with five conference titles by the team’s individuals.
While the Badger golf team fell one stroke shy of first place in its Lakeshore Conference championship match, senior Nathan Braatz earned a silver medal for a second-place overall finish in the individual standings.
2000
In the May 18, 2000, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, much like the 2005 edition, the Badger track team stood out, with the girls squad taking third in the Lakeshore Conference and the boys team winning the championship.
The boys championship came down to the final event, with Badger needing a first-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay to claim first place over Westosha Central. Sure enough, the team of Ryan Fritz, Matt Janecke, T.J. Tomaso and Adam Sutton finished first with a time of 3:34, five seconds ahead of their Westosha competitors.
