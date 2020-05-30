You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of May 28
May 31, 1990 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News Sports

The front page from the May 31, 1990, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News sports section featured the successes of the Badger track and golf teams, the end of the road for the Williams Bay softball team and a story on Badger’s spring sports banquet.

 Andrew Tucker

With few current sports events happening in the region, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 5, 25 and 30 years ago.

2015

In the May 28, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, a pair of Badger boys squads claimed Southern Lakes Conference crowns.

The Badger boys track team won its third straight conference title with a dominant performance at the conference championship meet, beating out second-place Westosha Central by a 188 to 141 score. Alex Martinez was the star of the show, taking first place in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter races.

On the golf course, the Badgers finished off a season sweep, beating all SLC foes throughout the entirety of the year. Luke Bourneuf was the top dog, shooting an 80 to lead the Badgers.

In other golf action, Williams Bay sophomore Grant Germano took first place in the Trailways South Conference meet, shooting a 77 to claim the top spot.

1995

In the May 25, 1995, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Badger girls soccer team had its season ended prematurely in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Kenosha Bradford. The score was tied 0-0 for the majority of the contest, but the Kenosha squad scored with five minutes remaining to knock out the Badgers.

Badger saw a bit more success on the tennis court, as top doubles team seniors Jeremy Nafziger and Kurt Cornielsen won their subsectional matches and advanced to the sectional round.

The Williams Bay golf team capped its season with a bang, putting forth one of its top performances of the year in the Eastern Suburban Conference/Dual County Conference Meet to place second overall. Sophomores Matt McGuiness and Dari Nateghi shot an 83 and 86 respectively to lead the team and earn all-conference honors for their efforts.

1990

In the May 31, 1990, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the top story covered a pair of Badger track stars heading to the state meet.

Seniors Meredith Baerbock and Jill Wesolek qualified for the championship meet, with Baerbock throwing a distance of 36-feet-4.5 inches in the shot put and Wesolek running a time of 16 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles.

On the golf course, the Badgers saw success as well, tying for second place at their regional meet to advance to the sectional competition. Brian Dahle led the team in the meet, shooting an 82.

Williams Bay’s softball team saw its season come to a close in a 10-1 playoff defeat against Johnson Creek. The Dogs’ lone run came when Nikki Piantino scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Kristi Wellhausen.

