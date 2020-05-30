Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of May 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With few current sports events happening in the region, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 5, 25 and 30 years ago.

2015

In the May 28, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, a pair of Badger boys squads claimed Southern Lakes Conference crowns.

The Badger boys track team won its third straight conference title with a dominant performance at the conference championship meet, beating out second-place Westosha Central by a 188 to 141 score. Alex Martinez was the star of the show, taking first place in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter races.

On the golf course, the Badgers finished off a season sweep, beating all SLC foes throughout the entirety of the year. Luke Bourneuf was the top dog, shooting an 80 to lead the Badgers.

In other golf action, Williams Bay sophomore Grant Germano took first place in the Trailways South Conference meet, shooting a 77 to claim the top spot.

1995