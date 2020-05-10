Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of May 7

With no current sports events happening in the region this week, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 5, 10 and 20 years ago.
2015
In the May 7, 2015 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, it was an up-and-down week for the Badger sports squads.
The school’s softball team snapped a 10-game losing streak thanks to a seven-run second inning rally in a 12-0 win over Williams Bay.
On the baseball diamond, the Badgers slipped in a 7-0 loss to Jefferson, but bounced back with a 5-1 win over rival Burlington as Noel Vargas pitched six innings without allowing an earned run in the win. However, the Demons got their revenge a few days later by an 8-4 margin.
Perhaps the biggest accomplishment of the week for Badger came on the track as senior Alex Martinez set a school record in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:33.97.
2010
In the May 6, 2010 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Badger Track and Field team saw its home invitational cut short due to stormy weather, however, the boys squad had seen success two days prior with a win at the Southern Lakes Conference relays.
The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team had a strong week, going 3-1 including a 10-0 drubbing of Jefferson. Senior Becca Hobbs led the charge in the strong stretch, scoring a goal in all four games, including a three-goal effort in the 10-0 victory.
In other sports news, the Big Foot state championship football team’s star wide receiver Alec McGreevy committed to play for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse football squad.
2000
In the May 4, 2000 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Badger’s baseball team accomplished one of the most rare feats in sports as Jason Leedle, Joe Ecklund and Matt Baillargeon combined to complete a triple play in a 6-4 victory over Union Grove.
Badger’s boys tennis team kept its conference record unblemished with a 5-2 victory over Waterford. The win included a sweep, with wins by all four Badger singles players as Nate Kolar, Evan Jacobs, Brian Mansky and Lars Clemmensen all beat their Wolverine foes.
The Badger girls soccer team also got the better of the Wolverines, defeating Waterford in a 2-0 shutout that saw a goalkeeper tandem of sophomores Brooke Yunker and Belinda Avila keep the scorebook clean.
