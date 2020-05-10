Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of May 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With no current sports events happening in the region this week, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva 5, 10 and 20 years ago.

2015

In the May 7, 2015 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, it was an up-and-down week for the Badger sports squads.

The school’s softball team snapped a 10-game losing streak thanks to a seven-run second inning rally in a 12-0 win over Williams Bay.

On the baseball diamond, the Badgers slipped in a 7-0 loss to Jefferson, but bounced back with a 5-1 win over rival Burlington as Noel Vargas pitched six innings without allowing an earned run in the win. However, the Demons got their revenge a few days later by an 8-4 margin.

Perhaps the biggest accomplishment of the week for Badger came on the track as senior Alex Martinez set a school record in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:33.97.

2010

In the May 6, 2010 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Badger Track and Field team saw its home invitational cut short due to stormy weather, however, the boys squad had seen success two days prior with a win at the Southern Lakes Conference relays.