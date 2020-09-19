Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Sept. 17

With some high school sports now back underway, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva during this week 5, 10 and 25 years ago.

2015

In the Sept. 17, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Williams Bay volleyball team snapped an early-season cold streak with a pair of wins, including a 3-0 sweep over conference rival Johnson Creek.

Big Foot’s girls cross-country team had a tough time at an important meet, finishing in eighth place while conference rival Brodhead finished two spots ahead in sixth place.

The Badger football team rounded out the front page with a 56-6 shellacking of Westosha Central. Four different Badger runners scored touchdowns in the rout, but it was Tyler VanDeVelde with the biggest performance, running for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

2010

In the Sept. 16, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Big Foot was able to get the region’s first win of the football season in a 21-20 overtime win.