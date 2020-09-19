 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Sept. 17
Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Sept. 17

Sept. 17, 2015 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News Sports

The front page of the Sept. 8, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News featured updates on the Big Foot and Williams Bay cross-country teams, the strong performance of the Williams Bay volleyball team and the Badger foootball team’s dominant gridiron win.

 Andrew Tucker

With some high school sports now back underway, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva during this week 5, 10 and 25 years ago.

2015

In the Sept. 17, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Williams Bay volleyball team snapped an early-season cold streak with a pair of wins, including a 3-0 sweep over conference rival Johnson Creek.

Big Foot’s girls cross-country team had a tough time at an important meet, finishing in eighth place while conference rival Brodhead finished two spots ahead in sixth place.

The Badger football team rounded out the front page with a 56-6 shellacking of Westosha Central. Four different Badger runners scored touchdowns in the rout, but it was Tyler VanDeVelde with the biggest performance, running for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

2010

In the Sept. 16, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Big Foot was able to get the region’s first win of the football season in a 21-20 overtime win.

While the Chiefs, Bulldogs and Badgers all started out 0-2, and Badger and Williams Bay lost their Week 3 matchups as well, Big Foot running back Kenny Walker scored a 25-yard rushing touchdown in overtime, and defensive lineman Nick Bourassa forced a fumble on Brodhead’s two-point conversion that gave Big Foot a one-point win.

In additional area news, Milwaukee Brewers fan-favorite Rickie Weeks made an appearance in Walworth County, as he stopped by Kunes Country Ford in Delavan for a free autograph session. Weeks sat down for a Q-and-A after he was done signing bats, gloves and posters.

1995

In the Sept. 21, 1995, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Badger volleyball team stayed on a hot streak, sweeping East Troy in a 3-0 home match that gave the Badgers a 4-0 record in conference play. Sophomore Chrissy Regester led the team with 13 kills in the victory over the Trojans.

Things were not quite so peachy on the gridiron for Badger, as Burlington beat the Badgers 35-0 to spoil the football home opener for Lake Geneva fans.

The Badger swimming and soccer teams picked up victories, as the swimmers defeated Delavan and the soccer stars shutout Whitewater 3-0.

