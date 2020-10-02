Lake Geneva to host girls tennis state championship tournament

This fall, the most talented girl tennis players from across the state will converge upon Lake Geneva to compete in the first state tournament outside of Madison since the early 1970s.

On Sept. 18, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that Lake Geneva Tennis club will be the site of this fall’s Division 1 girls tennis individual state championship tournament on Oct. 15 to 17 and the team state title meet on Oct. 24.

The event has been held since 1974 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. But coronavirus concerns and Dane County regulations forced the university and WIAA to find a new site this fall.

That was when the state organization reached out to Lake Geneva Tennis to gauge interest in hosting the tournament. For Paul Lauterbach, who is both the owner of the club at 630 Veterans Parkway and the coach of the Badger High girls tennis team, it is exciting to be able to play a part in providing a home for the state championship in a year when the event was in jeopardy.

“I think it’s really important for the girls to have a culminating event at the end of the season here, so just being a part of that is going to be huge,” Lauterbach said.