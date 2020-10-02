Lake Geneva to host girls tennis state championship tournament

This fall, the most talented girl tennis players from across the state will converge upon Lake Geneva to compete in the first state tournament outside of Madison since the early 1970s.
On Sept. 18, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that Lake Geneva Tennis club will be the site of this fall’s Division 1 girls tennis individual state championship tournament on Oct. 15 to 17 and the team state title meet on Oct. 24.
The event has been held since 1974 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. But coronavirus concerns and Dane County regulations forced the university and WIAA to find a new site this fall.
That was when the state organization reached out to Lake Geneva Tennis to gauge interest in hosting the tournament. For Paul Lauterbach, who is both the owner of the club at 630 Veterans Parkway and the coach of the Badger High girls tennis team, it is exciting to be able to play a part in providing a home for the state championship in a year when the event was in jeopardy.
“I think it’s really important for the girls to have a culminating event at the end of the season here, so just being a part of that is going to be huge,” Lauterbach said.
While it has been almost 40 years since the state tennis tournament was held anywhere other than Madison, it has been even longer since a state championship event made its way to Lake Geneva.
According to Todd Clark, director of communications for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, Lake Geneva was the site of the boys golf state tournament five times, including most recently in 1947.
With such a coveted event making its way to the region for the first time in more than 70 years, it is also an exciting moment for those in the Lake Geneva tourism sector.
Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism organization, says her organization was happily surprised to hear the announcement that the girls tennis tournament was coming to town.
“It’s an economic factor that will be so good for the city, with these folks coming here, staying here, dining here, experiencing what we offer,” Klett said.
In past years, the state championship tournament brought together about 150 of the top Division 1 singles and doubles players from across the state for a three-day competition to crown the state’s best players.
While there is not yet any confirmation that this year’s tournament will feature the same format as in years past, it will no doubt be a big undertaking for Lauterbach and the other employees of Lake Geneva Tennis to host a tournament this important. Luckily, the WIAA will do much of the tournament planning and organization, although it will still be plenty of work for the local tennis gurus to handle.
Badger’s tennis program has had great success in sending players to compete in the state meet in the past, and this year will likely be no exception. With the tournament in their own back yard, the Badger players will have a different experience than in past years.
But Lauterbach is not quite sure yet if the new locale will be an advantage or a disadvantage for his players.
“We’re very excited to have the tournament here,” he said. “But, also, there’s an excitement of going somewhere else — getting a hotel room, going out as a team, and different things like that.”
“I don’t know whether it’ll be helpful or harmful. It could work both ways,” he added.
Whether the event ends with a Badger player atop the podium, the fact that a tournament to crown a state champion will be held in Lake Geneva is a compliment to the team’s past successes, as well as Lake Geneva Tennis’s reputation and the attractiveness of the city as a whole.
“It’s a huge feather in Lake Geneva’s cap,” Klett said.
