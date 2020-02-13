Local skiers qualify for state

Badger’s boys and girls ski teams wrapped up their season with a strong performance Feb. 5 in a meet in East Troy, as both squads took second place and Jimmy Athans placed first individually.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

With the performance, the Badger boys team finished ninth out of 22 teams in the Midwest High School Ski Conference standings, which clinched a spot for the team in the state meet Feb. 16-17 in La Crosse.

Additionally, Badger’s Kate Hohman qualified for the state meet as an individual.

Badger skiers will not be the only locals competing in La Crosse, though, as Big Foot skiers qualified as part of a co-op with Mukwonago. Both the Mukwonago boys and girls teams finished second in the Midwest High School Ski Conference.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.