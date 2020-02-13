You are the owner of this article.
Local skiers qualify for state

Badger ski

Badger’s state meet skiers pose after qualifying on Feb. 5, include, from left, Grant Hohman, Will Gage, Hudson Derda, Kate Hohman, Josef Plasil, Jimmy Athans, Brian Thometz and Tallon Cole.

 Contributed photo

Badger’s boys and girls ski teams wrapped up their season with a strong performance Feb. 5 in a meet in East Troy, as both squads took second place and Jimmy Athans placed first individually.

With the performance, the Badger boys team finished ninth out of 22 teams in the Midwest High School Ski Conference standings, which clinched a spot for the team in the state meet Feb. 16-17 in La Crosse.

Additionally, Badger’s Kate Hohman qualified for the state meet as an individual.

Badger skiers will not be the only locals competing in La Crosse, though, as Big Foot skiers qualified as part of a co-op with Mukwonago. Both the Mukwonago boys and girls teams finished second in the Midwest High School Ski Conference.

