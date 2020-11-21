Nine Williams Bay athletes make fall all-conference teams

Two more Bulldogs made the list on the offensive side of the ball alone, as seniors R.J. Pollak and Raul Rojas both earned their first all-conference honors.

Pollak was a stellar offensive lineman the past two seasons for the Bulldogs, and his play caught the eye of Williams Bay’s Southern Conference foes, earning him a unanimous selection to the first team.

Rojas was the Bay’s best running back, running for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns during the season as he made his way onto the all-conference second team.

With three of those all-conference players departing after the 2020 season, there will be big shoes to fill in the Bay next fall.

Volleyball

It was a tough season for the Williams Bay volleyball team, which ended the year with a 2-8 record, but five players were named to the Trailways Conference south division’s All-Conference teams, with all five making All-Conference for the first time in their career.

A pair of sophomores made the first team, with Bridget Higgins and Margaret Higgins both earning the honor.