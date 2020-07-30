Opinion: WIAA has bungled the return of fall sports

As someone who spends a lot of free time playing cards, I often fall back on the saying, “You have to play the hand you’re dealt,” whenever I am responding to an adverse situation.

The coronavirus has been a crummy hand for everyone across the world, with some reacting more nimbly than others.

If you ask me, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has played its hand poorly when it comes to getting the fall sports season rolling.

To be clear, I do not have an issue with the organization’s July 23 decision to delay the start of certain high-risk sports.

Splitting the seven fall sports into two groups — high-risk and low-risk — is a nuanced approach rather than applying the same broad rules to very different sports, and I applaud them for that. I am also glad that the WIAA is not prematurely cancelling the season outright, and is at least trying to provide some sort of season for athletes across the state.

What I have a problem with the most is the way WIAA officials came to their decision.

All summer, the WIAA kicked the can down the road, before holding a meeting at the 11th hour, deciding the fate of fall sports just 12 days before football practice was set to begin.