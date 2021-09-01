Overmatched ChiefDogs soccer falls to Burlington

WALWORTH — When the Big Foot/Williams Bay and Burlington soccer teams matched up on August 26, the Demons had an advantage from the start, with around double the amount of students enrolled.

Nonetheless, the ChiefDogs hung tough for most of the match before Burlington pulled away in the second half in a 3-1 win.

It took 26 minutes for either team to get on the board, but Burlington went ahead on a goal by senior Kolton Krueger.

Both teams returned to their strong defensive play for nearly the remainder of the half, but with 41 seconds remaining until halftime, BFWB freshman Bryan Garcia was fouled in the box and set up for a penalty kick. The youngster kicked right as the Burlington goalkeeper dove left, giving Garcia his third goal in his career, with just two games under his belt.

In a matchup that figured to be as close as the one between the Demons and the ChiefDogs, hitting a penalty kick was critically important.

“It’s vital. In a close game when you have the opportunity, you’ve got to score,” head coach Keith Blakeman said.

The important of penalty kicks would become even more evident just past the midway point in the second half.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}