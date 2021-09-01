Overmatched ChiefDogs soccer falls to Burlington

WALWORTH — When the Big Foot/Williams Bay and Burlington soccer teams matched up on August 26, the Demons had an advantage from the start, with around double the amount of students enrolled.
Nonetheless, the ChiefDogs hung tough for most of the match before Burlington pulled away in the second half in a 3-1 win.
It took 26 minutes for either team to get on the board, but Burlington went ahead on a goal by senior Kolton Krueger.
Both teams returned to their strong defensive play for nearly the remainder of the half, but with 41 seconds remaining until halftime, BFWB freshman Bryan Garcia was fouled in the box and set up for a penalty kick. The youngster kicked right as the Burlington goalkeeper dove left, giving Garcia his third goal in his career, with just two games under his belt.
In a matchup that figured to be as close as the one between the Demons and the ChiefDogs, hitting a penalty kick was critically important.
“It’s vital. In a close game when you have the opportunity, you’ve got to score,” head coach Keith Blakeman said.
The important of penalty kicks would become even more evident just past the midway point in the second half.
In the 64th minute, Burlington senior Drew Stutzman took a penalty kick, and while BFWB goalkeeper Ethan Hubanks read the play correctly, diving to his right to make the stop, the ChiefDogs defense could not control the rebound and junior Devin Melchiorre scored on a rebound for a 2-1 Demons lead.
Hubanks had a stellar day defensively, making a handful of highlight saves including the PK stop, but the few defensive miscues that Big Foot/Bay made nullified his overall strong play.
“His shot saving was very good today, I think he is getting better at controlling the game as a keeper,” Blakeman said.
Just four minutes later, a defensive lapse in the midfield gave Burlington junior Benjamin Graham just enough daylight to fire off a deep shot, and the ball curved into the top right corner of the net just past Hubanks’ outstretched hand to bring the game to its final 3-1 tally.
Despite only having one goal, Big Foot/Bay’s offense created a number of strong looks, but whether the shot went wide, high or off the post, BFWB ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
“I told them we created enough chances to have a draw or a win in that game, didn’t bounce our way,” Blakeman said.
Stoughton
Prior to the loss to Burlington, the ChiefDogs had better luck in their season debut, defeating Stoughton on the road 2-0.
Garcia scored both of the ChiefDogs’ goals, with one in the first half at the 16-minute mark and a 54th minute goal in the second half. Senior Matias Tuchscherer assisted the first goal and sophomore Hudson Torrez picked up an assist on the second.