Pair of Badger fall athletes earn player of the year

Badger sports teams performed at a high level in the fall, thanks to 30 athletes who were named to Southern Lakes Conference all-conference teams.
Two athletes stood out: Sophomore Jackson Albanese was named boys cross country runner of the year, while junior girls tennis player Zaya Iderzul was named the SLC’s singles player of the year.
Cross Country
In his first season at Badger after moving up from Illinois, Albanese made his mark, setting the school record and winning the conference’s runner of the year award.
In all, six other boy runners and three girl athletes made all-conference teams.
Joining Albanese on the boys first-team were junior teammates Logan Wade and Demetrius Farmakis. This marked the second season Wade and Farmakis earned all-conference, and an improvement over last season’s second-team accolades.
Making the second team were juniors Brody Kluge, Nolan Cassidy and Dominic Alonso. They each earned their first all-conference award.
Rounding out the list was senior Seth Linnenmann, who was named honorable mention, his first all-conference selection.
For the Badger girls team, the top performers were a pair of second-team selections.
Juniors Kate Hoover and Vivian Ford both earned second-team spots. This was Hoover’s first time earning all-conference, but the third year in a row for Ford, who was named first team as a freshman and second team as a sophomore.
Senior Elly Wall was named honorable mention in her first all-conference appearance.
Tennis
For the second season in a row, Iderzul was named player of the year for her dominance. The junior went a 7-0 in conference dual meets, and won the SLC tournament without losing a set.
Not only was the honor the second year in a row Iderzul was named player of the year, it was her third season in a row earning first-team all-conference honors.
Badger’s second-best singles player also made all-conference as sophomore Tinker Trent was named to the second team. This was Trent’s first time earning all-SLC honors.
Senior Ella Klug and junior Emma Fasano were named honorable mention. It was the first all-conference selection for both players.
Football
Seven Badgers made all-conference teams, and all seven were first-time recipients.
Junior lineman Billy Dzierzanowski was the only first-team selection. An effective two-way player, Dzierzanowski was named to the first-team offense.
Senior quarterback Tannor Garrels and junior receiver Tyler Deleskiewicz—a threat for Badgers all season—were named to second team offense.
Senior lineman Zach Lindbloom and junior linebacker Cole Berghorn made the second team defense.
Named as honorable mentions were junior offensive lineman Conner Bates and sophomore linebacker Seth Johnson.
Soccer
Five Badger players earned honors.
Sophomore defender Tim DeVries was selected to the first team. DeVries was a physical force on the Badger backline.
Senior midfielder Henry Blay was named to the second team, along with junior defender Ron Sachdeva. This marks the second season in a row on the all-SLC team for Sachdeva. He was an honorable mention pick after his sophomore season.
Junior forward Jose Baltazar and junior midfielder Zion Walker were honorable mentions.
Volleyball
Two players earn all-conference recognition.
Junior setter Allie Korba made the first-team, her first appearance on the all-SLC list.
Senior middle blocker Macie Todd was an honorable mention pick.
Girls Golf
Three Badgers made the all-conference list.
Junior Grace Geils and senior Kory Wilson both made second team, with both earning their first all-SLC honors.
Junior Sarah Teske was named honorable mention.
