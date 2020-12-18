Pair of Badger fall athletes earn player of the year

For the Badger girls team, the top performers were a pair of second-team selections.

Juniors Kate Hoover and Vivian Ford both earned second-team spots. This was Hoover’s first time earning all-conference, but the third year in a row for Ford, who was named first team as a freshman and second team as a sophomore.

Senior Elly Wall was named honorable mention in her first all-conference appearance.

Tennis

For the second season in a row, Iderzul was named player of the year for her dominance. The junior went a 7-0 in conference dual meets, and won the SLC tournament without losing a set.

Not only was the honor the second year in a row Iderzul was named player of the year, it was her third season in a row earning first-team all-conference honors.

Badger’s second-best singles player also made all-conference as sophomore Tinker Trent was named to the second team. This was Trent’s first time earning all-SLC honors.

Senior Ella Klug and junior Emma Fasano were named honorable mention. It was the first all-conference selection for both players.

Football